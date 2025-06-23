Lowey Dannenberg Notifies UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDQ: URGN) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDQ: URGN) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired UroGen securities between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 29, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ENVISION clinical study was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (2) as a result, the Company would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (3) UroGen failed to heed the FDA’s warnings about the study design used to support a drug application for UGN-102; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, UroGen’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in UroGen’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before July 28, 2025.

