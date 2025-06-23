Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas processing capacity is likely to increase by 9% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. This growth is anticipated to result from a combination of factors, such as the increasing global energy demand and the imperative to meet this demand with cleaner energy sources. As a result, significant investments are being made in the natural gas value chain, including in gas processing plants.



Scope

Updated information on active, planned, and announced gas processing plants globally

Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods, and gas processing capacity for all active, planned, and announced gas processing plants globally

Planned and announced gas processing capacity by region, key countries, and key companies

Region-wise capital expenditure outlook by key countries, and companies globally for 2025 to 2030

Details of the major planned and announced gas processing plant capacities globally up to 2030

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Gas Processing Capacity and Capex Outlook to 2030

Key Highlights

Global Gas Processing Capacity by Region and Facility Type

Global Planned and Announced Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries and Companies

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries and Companies

Key Announcements and Stalled Projects

02. Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Facility Type

Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Dehydration-Type Gas Processing Plants

Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Fractionation-Type Gas Processing Plants

Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Sweetening-Type Gas Processing Plants

03. North America Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in North America by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in North America by Key Countries and Companies

04. Middle East Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in the Middle East by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the Middle East by Key Countries and Companies

05. FSU Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in the FSU by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the FSU by Key Countries and Companies

06. Africa Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in Africa by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Africa by Key Countries and Companies

07. Asia Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in Asia by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Asia by Key Countries and Companies

08. Europe Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in Europe by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Europe by Key Countries and Companies

09. South America Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in South America by Country and Facility Type

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in South America by Key Countries and Companies

10. Oceania Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in Oceania by Country and Facility Type

11. Caribbean Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030

Gas Processing Capacity in the Caribbean by Country and Facility Type

12. Appendix

