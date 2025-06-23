UK Kitchen & Dining Market Report 2025: Market to Increase £444m Between 2024 and 2029 As Consumers are Investing in Items to Save Money and Improve Their Health, Such As Food Storage and Cookware

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Category Insight: Kitchen & Dining, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Home Category Insight: Kitchen & Dining report offers a comprehensive insight into the UK kitchen and dining market, analyzing the sector, the key trends, the major players, and providing market forecasts out to 2029.



The UK kitchen & dining market is forecast to increase £444m between 2024 and 2029 as consumers are investing in items to save money and improve their health, such as food storage and cookware.



Key Highlights

Amazon's heightened convenience has resonated well with consumers as its broad product offer and competitive pricing makes it an easy one-stop shop.

Food storage growth will be driven by businesses encouraging workers to get back into the office, and consumers turning to preparing lunch to take in to lower costs.

The popularity of consumers hosting instead of eating out has amplified the desire for tableware that expresses their personal design aesthetics and trends.

Scope

Kitchen and dining market growth boosted by health and financial concerns

Tableware continues to lead the kitchen and dining market

Amazon's cooking & baking share continues to grow

Reasons to Buy

Using our five year forecasts to 2029, learn how the kitchen and dining market is going to perform

Understand what trends are important to consumers and how these are being incorporated into day to day living

Use our in-depth competitive analysis to understand the current key players in the kitchen and dining market

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Trends in the UK Kitchen & Dining Market 2024-2029

UK Kitchen & Dining Market 2024-2029

Competitive Landscape

Methodology, Definitions & Contacts

Key Data

UK Kitchen & Dining Market Size, 2019-2029

UK Kitchen & Dining Categories by Value GBP m, 2024-2029

UK Kitchen & Dining Categories by Value Growth %, CAGR 2024-2029

UK Kitchen & Dining Market by Category %, 2019-2029

Market Shares of Top 10 UK Kitchen & Dining Retailers, 2020-24e

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

ASDA

B&M

Dunelm

Home Bargains

IKEA

John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset

Liberty

Our Place

Poundland

ProCook

Sainsbury's

Selfridges

Sostrene Grene

Tesco

The Range

TK Maxx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msna7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.