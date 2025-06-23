Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Ankara Leads the Charge with 70% of Turkey's Upcoming Data Center Power Capacity

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product presents analysis on Turkey's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Ankara dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey with almost 70% of the total power capacity.
- The existing data center capacity in Turkey is around 120 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 150 MW.
- Around $200 Million in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey by 2026.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Turkey data center market database include:
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Borsa Istanbul
- Cizgi Telekom
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- DGN Teknoloji
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- Equinix
- GarantiServer
- Isttelkom
- Koc Sistem
- Marka
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
