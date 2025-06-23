Digital Diabetes Management Market Worth USD 38.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% (2025-2030) says Wissen Research

Sheridan, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global digital diabetes management market was valued at 17.67 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Summary

Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Attributes Details Digital Diabetes Management Market Size (2024) USD 17.67 Billion Digital Diabetes Management Market Size (2030) USD 38.78 Billion CAGR 14% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Digital Diabetes Management Market Size

Further, the US held majority share in the global digital diabetes management market and is likely to remain the leading region growing a CAGR of 14.2% within this market, during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

A significant rise in diabetes cases globally

Shift towards tele-health and remote patient monitoring solutions

Increasing government initiatives and diabetes awareness programs

Incorporation of AI and ML in diabetes management devices

Increasing focus on personalized healthcare

Growing awareness about diabetes management and the importance of lifestyle modifications

Opportunities

Innovations in mobile health applications, wearables, & continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems

Increased smartphone & wearable device usage

Growing demand for remote monitoring

Increased government initiatives & awareness programs

Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies





Continuous glucose monitoring segment dominated the market due to rise in demand and cost-effectiveness and convenience

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market led the market because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally, increasing usage of real-time and convenient monitoring of glucose levels, and the affordability of CGM systems over repeated finger-stick testing. CGMs provide continuous, automatic measurement of glucose levels, decreasing the risk of hypoglycemia and facilitating improved glycemic control, particularly beneficial for patients with diabetes being cared for at home or in remote communities.

For instance, the FDA-approved Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System—an over-the-counter CGM introduced in 2025—offers adults a simple-to-use, non-invasive tool to track glucose without insulin or regular blood draws, capturing the segment's potential for convenience and value. Such growth is also compounded by improving technology, enhanced health awareness, and wider insurance coverage, making CGM the cornerstone of contemporary diabetes care worldwide.

Wearable devices dominate digital diabetes management

The market for digital diabetes management is divided into handheld and wearable devices according to the type of device. Wearable devices own a significant share of this market thanks to a number of advances in this area. These are some of the developments undertaken here: the creation of closed-loop pump systems, smart insulin patches, and other emerging devices. Moreover, increasing use of smart insulin pumps and patches for self-injection of insulin has further driven the prevalence of wearable devices in diabetes management.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market

North America is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of the digital diabetes management market, ahead of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This growth is fueled by a range of factors, such as the high uptake of connected diabetes management devices, rising use of diabetes and obesity management applications, high demand for technology-based solutions, larger acceptance of digital diabetes solutions from payers, government initiatives supporting digital health, and increasing awareness of self-diabetes care in the market.





BRAND ANALYSIS: DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET

Product



(CGM System) Dexcom G7 (Dexcom, Inc.) FreeStyle Libre 3 (Abbott Laboratories) Eversense E3 (Senseonics, distributed by Ascensia Diabetes Care) Sensor Wear Duration Up to 10 days Up to 14 days Up to 180 days (implantable sensor) Calibration Requirement No routine calibration needed No calibration required 2 calibrations per day Data Transmission Real-time, continuous via Bluetooth to smartphone or receiver Real-time, continuous via Bluetooth to smartphone Real-time, continuous via transmitter to mobile app Size & Form Factor Small, slim, all-in-one wearable sensor Thin, small sensor worn on back of upper arm Implantable sensor with removable transmitter Alerts & Alarms Customizable high/low glucose alerts, predictive alerts Customizable high/low glucose alerts Predictive alerts, on-body vibration alerts Integration Compatible with select insulin pumps and digital diabetes apps Integrates with digital health apps, some pump compatibility Integrates with digital platforms, remote monitoring Unique Differentiator All-in-one sensor/transmitter, rapid warm-up, strong app ecosystem Longest non-implantable sensor wear, cost-effective, broad access, smallest sensor in the market Only long-term implantable CGM, suitable for users seeking fewer sensor changes Pricing $119.27 to $529.99 $75.00 to $95.00 $99.00 Revenue $ 4.03 Billion



(Company revenue) $ 6.8 Billion



(Segmental revenue- Diabetes care) $22.5 Million



(Company revenue*)







Note: *Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products, Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3

