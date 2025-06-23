Image Recognition Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Notable Players Qualcomm, Microsoft, IBM, Google, NVIDIA, AWS, Catchoom Technologies, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, and Clarifai

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Recognition Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Image Recognition Market will reach US$98.183 billion in 2030 from US$53.550 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.89% during the forecast period.



The image recognition market is experiencing significant growth due to the booming global communication, technology, and consumer electronics sectors, which are creating substantial opportunities for next-generation technologies.

Heavy investments in research and development within these industries are accelerating technological innovation, leading to the integration of image recognition into solutions that enhance functionality and customer value. This is a key driver of market expansion. Additionally, rising disposable incomes in various regions are fueling demand for advanced, technology-driven solutions, further increasing the adoption of image recognition technology and contributing to market growth.





Some of the major players covered in this report include Qualcomm Incorporated. NEC Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Catchoom Technologies S.L., Hitachi Ltd, Slyce Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Clarifai Inc. among others.



Report Coverage

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled

Qualcomm Incorporated

Microsoft

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

Hitachi Ltd.

Slyce Inc.

Wikitude GmbH

Clarifai Inc.

Image Recognition Market Report Coverage:

Market size, forecasts, and trends by different types, with historical revenue data and analysis focusing on key factors driving adoption, current challenges faced by key players, and major growth areas.

Market size, forecasts, and trends by component, with historical revenue data and analysis.

Market size, forecasts, and trends by deployment model, with historical revenue data and analysis.

Market size, forecasts, and trends by end-user segment, with historical revenue data and analysis across various segments.

Image recognition market is also analysed across different regions, with historical data, regional share, attractiveness and opportunity of these solutions in different countries. The growth prospects and key players operating in these markets. The section also dwells on the macro factors, economic scenario and other complementing factors aiding in market growth.

Market dynamics: The section details the market growth factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The segment also presents complete market scenario with the help of Porter's five forces model.

Competitive Intelligence: A thorough investigation on the competitive structure of the market presented through proprietary vendor matrix model, market share analysis of key players, insights on strategies of key players and recent major developments undertaken by the companies to gain competitive edge.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $53.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Image Recognition Market Segmentation

By component:



The market is analyzed by component into the following:

Hardware

Software

Services

By deployment model:



The report analyzed the market by deployment model as below:

On-Premise

Cloud

Edge-based

By end-user segment:



The report analyzed the market by end-user segment as below:

Communication and Technology

BFSI

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By regions:



The study also analysed the image recognition market into the following regions, with country level forecasts and analysis as below:

North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Others

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)

Reasons to Purchase This Report

The report provides a strategic outlook of the image recognition market to decision-makers, analysts and other stakeholders in easy-to-read format for taking informed decisions.

The charts, tables and figures make it easy for executives to gain valuable insights while skimming through the report.

Analyst support through calls and email for timely clarification and incorporating additional requests.

Option of presentation or doc format with the estimates file to take care of diverse requirements.

15% free customization to help cater for additional requirements with significant cost-savings.



