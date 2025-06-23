Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Market Report 2025: GCB Value Projected to hit $2.13 Billion by 2029, Registering CAGR of 7.7%

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The graphitized carbon black (GCB) market is poised for robust expansion, growing from $1.46 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $2.13 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth trajectory underscores the escalating demand for conductive materials, particularly within the automotive industry, which is transitioning towards electric vehicles and lightweight, high-performance materials.

The rising adoption of GCB in lithium-ion batteries and its expanding applications in conductive coatings and inks are pivotal factors driving this market. The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, augmented by government incentives and stringent emission standards, fuels this growth. Notably, graphitized carbon black is integral to enhancing the electrical conductivity, energy density, and cycle life of EV batteries. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported a significant YoY increase in electric car sales by 35% in April 2024, spotlighting the sector's expansion as a catalyst for GCB demand.

In terms of technological advancements, key industry players like Waters Corporation are pioneering innovations such as the integration of Anion-Exchange (WAX) technology for efficiency in environmental contaminant testing as well as PFAS analysis. The introduction of products like the Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges exemplifies the focus on enhancing laboratory efficiency and accuracy, in response to rising regulatory demands.

Mergers and acquisitions remain a strategic approach in the sector's growth. Cabot Corporation's acquisition of Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co. Ltd. in March 2022 for $9 million exemplifies efforts to strengthen capabilities in battery materials, particularly concerning conductive carbon black used in lithium-ion batteries.

The GCB market comprises a diverse range of products, including high-purity, conductive, reinforcing, lubricating, and thermally conductive carbon blacks, with applications spanning plastics, coatings, inks, automotive batteries, and beyond. Market leaders such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, and Cabot Corporation continue to lead through innovation and expansion.

Regionally, while North America was the largest market for GCB in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace other regions in growth, driven by rapid industrialization and increased demand for advanced materials. Countries like China, Japan, and India are key contributors to this growth trajectory.

The GCB market report delivers comprehensive insights into industry trends, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities, providing a strategic outlook for businesses to capitalize on emerging trends and technologies within the industry.

