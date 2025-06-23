INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Designer Brands Inc. - DBI

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Designer Brands Inc. (“Designer Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Designer Brands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 10, 2025, Designer Brands issued a press release reporting its financial result for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Designer Brands announced its “decision to withdraw our 2025 guidance for the time being,” citing “a soft start to 2025 amid an unpredictable macro environment and deteriorating consumer sentiment” and the decision to “shift[] our near-term focus to amplifying value in our retail channels, preserving margins, controlling costs, and mitigating the impact of tariffs as part of our response to this volatility.”

On this news, Designer Brands’ stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 18.23%, to close at $3.05 per share on June 10, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980