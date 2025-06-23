Believing in Youth, Investing in the Future — The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation and Los Defensores Launch 2025 Scholarships to Empower Future Leaders in Law and Journalism

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation (JBJF), in partnership with Los Defensores , is proud to announce the opening of its 2025 Scholarship Application Program. From June 23 through July 20, the Foundation will accept applications from college students pursuing degrees in Law and Journalism.





This year’s program theme, “The Power of Believing,” celebrates the transformative effect of being seen, supported, and believed in. Hearing someone say, “I believe in you”, especially from a trusted mentor or guide, can be a turning point. It fuels resilience, awakens self-confidence, and affirms that your dreams are worth pursuing. That belief isn’t just encouraging; it’s empowering. Rooted in cultural pride and personal perseverance, the theme resonates with the emotional journey of students from underserved communities, who often carry the weight of generational sacrifice while striving to find their voice, their place, and their path forward.

As JBJF’s founding fiscal corporate partner, Los Defensores , a trusted brand dedicated to empowering the Latino community through legal access, joins in advancing this mission through its Siempre Contigo community initiative. Together, JBJF and Los Defensores are committed to closing educational gaps and championing the next generation of Latino leaders in law and journalism, fields where their stories, perspectives, and voices are sorely needed.

“The Power of Believing is about how life-changing it can be to hear the words, ‘I believe in you,’ especially when they come from someone who truly sees you and stands beside you through every obstacle,” said Nicole Cordero, Vice President of Community Affairs and Marketing at Los Defensores. “That kind of belief can light a fire within, unlocking strength, hope, and the courage to keep going. It reminds you that you’re not alone, and that someone is willing to invest in your future. That’s why we support scholarships, because when we believe in students, we help them believe in themselves and take the steps to truly “salir adelante.”

The Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation was founded to support the next generation of changemakers, college students from underserved communities, through meaningful scholarship opportunities. “When we invest in our youth’s education, we’re investing in stronger, more vibrant communities for us all. By offering meaningful financial support, we help protect students’ hard-earned dreams while reinforcing a powerful message: we believe in their potential to succeed, thrive, and lead,” said Jaime Jarrín, MLB Hall of Famer and former legendary Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster.

“Receiving the JBJF scholarship was truly transformative for my educational journey. It allowed me to focus on using the scholarship to fund the remainder of my bachelor's degree at CSULB. Leaving my rural hometown of Salton City to chase bigger dreams in Long Beach wasn’t easy, or affordable, but it was the best investment I could make in myself. I’m deeply grateful to JBJF and Los Defensores for easing that path and empowering me to inspire others through my story,” stated Cruzzanna Hernandez, 2023 JBJF Scholarship Recipient, BA in Communications with a Minor in Public Relations, CSULB

The JBJF Scholarship Application Requirements are as follows:

Have a 3.0 GPA or higher

Demonstrate financial need

Be enrolled at a California-based school

Basic information, such as your contact details and the schools you attend or plan to attend

Family and household information

Resume/CV

A letter of recommendation from someone in your community

Academic transcripts from your current institution (and prior, if applicable)

Responses to a brief questionnaire





To apply for the JBJF Scholarship or request additional information, please visit: https://www.losdefensores.com/scholarship/





About Los Defensores

Los Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free initial consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service.



About the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation (JBJF)

The Jaime and Blanca Jarrin Foundation is a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latinos through education. With a focus on providing scholarships and mentoring programs, the foundation aims to create opportunities for underserved students to achieve their full potential. JBJF was established to encourage and invest through scholarships in the future of economically challenged college students trying to realize their dreams and goals through higher education. Investing in the future of a student is to invest in the overall improvement of our communities. For more information about the Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation, please visit https://www.jarrinfoundation.org/



About The Siempre Contigo Community Initiative:

Los Defensores’ Siempre Contigo Community Initiative is an extension of the organization’s deep-rooted belief in treating every individual like family—offering unwavering support, guidance, and advocacy when it’s needed most. Built on a legacy of putting underserved communities first, this initiative empowers individuals and families to overcome common barriers and thrive despite adversity. With a heartfelt commitment to corporate social responsibility, Los Defensores ensures that the communities it serves receive not just legal assistance, but meaningful support that fosters long-term well-being. Officially launched in 2024, Siempre Contigo continues to reinforce the organization’s mission by providing essential resources, strengthening connections, and uplifting communities across the United States—because family always stands together.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93d8cc99-170e-4400-b079-91eabd2bfe80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fadd0ac-ee0f-4972-b424-a72e205ce287