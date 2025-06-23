[Latest] Global Lawn Mowers Market Size/Share Worth USD 61.1 Billion by 2034 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

austin, TX, USA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lawn Mowers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic, Others), By Type (Ride-on Mowers, Push Mowers, Robotic Mowers), By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), By End-Use (Residential, Professional Landscaping Services, Golf Courses, Government, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lawn Mowers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 33.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 36.4 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 61.1 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Lawn Mowers Market Overview

A lawn mower is a machine that cuts grass to an equal height. It usually includes a motorized or manually powered cutting mechanism, a rotating blade or reel, and a handle for manipulation. Lawn mowers can be driven by electricity, fuel, or manual labor and are available in various styles, including push mowers, self-propelled mowers, robotic mowers, and riding mowers.

They are widely employed to maintain lawns in residential, business, and public areas. The lawn mower industry is influenced by several factors, including the rising product launch with the innovation in technology, growing collaboration among the key market players, rising popularity of golf, and many others. However, the high maintenance and repair costs might be a major restraining factor for the industry’s growth.

Lawn Mowers Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing trends of gardening

The lawn mower industry has expanded significantly due to rising demand for gardens and lawns in both residential and institutional settings. Outdoor sports such as tennis, croquet, cricket, football, hockey, and rugby, which necessitate well-kept lawns, fuel this trend.

Additionally, the growing trend of gardening as a hobby and the rising desire to enhance the appearance of one’s backyard are driving product demand. As per secondary sources, more than 55% of US families engage in some type of gardening or lawn maintenance. Demand for urban spaces is increasing as a result of urbanization and the development of smart cities.

Emergence of advanced robotic lawn mowers

The industry is experiencing significant demand as people want high-tech, convenient lawn mowing options. In the United States and other industrialized countries, consumers are leaning toward robotic lawn mowers that use GPS, Wi-Fi, and other advanced technology to cut grass efficiently with minimal human intervention.

These smart mowers can be controlled remotely and are especially popular among wealthier middle-class homeowners who enjoy gardening as a pastime. The commercial category, which includes golf, lawn sports, and landscaping services, also makes a substantial contribution to market growth. Institutional demand from public green spaces, parks, and building sites fuels the market’s growth.

High maintenance and repair costs

The high maintenance and repair costs of lawn mowers are a significant market limitation. These prices influence consumer purchasing decisions, especially for commercial and high-end residential consumers. Gas-powered mowers require regular oil changes, air filter replacements, and spark plug inspections, which raises long-term expenditures.

Furthermore, robotic and AI-powered lawn mowers require specialized maintenance, which makes repairs costly. Thus, the high maintenance and repair costs hamper the industry’s growth.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2025 USD 36.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 61.1 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 33.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034

Lawn Mowers Market New Launches and Acquisitions

In March 2023, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the UniversalRotak 2x18V-37-550 cordless lawn mower. This has been designed for the cleaning of large lawns that are 500 m². The mower utilizes two 18V batteries for extended runtime, ensuring complete lawn mowing.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Lawn Mowers Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the lawn mowers market. The expansion of metropolitan areas, as well as the development of residential spaces with lawns and green areas, is driving up demand for lawn maintenance equipment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for golf courses majorly drives the industry expansion in the region.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a significant pace in the global lawn mower industry. We expect the growing urbanization and gardening trend in residential areas to drive regional industry expansion.

Browse the full “Lawn Mowers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic, Others), By Type (Ride-on Mowers, Push Mowers, Robotic Mowers), By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), By End-Use (Residential, Professional Landscaping Services, Golf Courses, Government, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/lawn-mowers-market/

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Lawn Mowers Market:

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Ariens Company

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

The Toro Company

Others

The We have segmented the Lawn Mowers Market as follows:

By Product

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

By Type

Ride-on Mowers

Push Mowers

Robotic Mowers

By Propulsion

ICE

Electric

By End-Use

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

