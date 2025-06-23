XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Surpasses 75% Allocation, with Just 5 Days Remaining — Don’t Miss Out on $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has just hit another electrifying milestone: 75% of its $VLT presale allocation has now been claimed, and only 5 days remain before the sale closes. In less than two weeks, investor demand has skyrocketed from 40% to 75%, reflecting mounting interest for Vaultro’s groundbreaking on-chain index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger.





This surge dovetails with continued strength in the broader XRP market. As of today, XRP trades around $2.10, buoyed by a weekly gain and institutional inflows exceeding $300 million over the past month . Market analysts at Bloomberg now forecast a high probability of U.S. spot ETF approvals, which could propel XRP toward its all-time high of $3.84 .

Vaultro Finance is capturing the spotlight as the protocol that marries traditional index strategies with blockchain speed and transparency. Vaultro’s dashboard at makes creating and managing tokenized index funds effortless. Investors can choose from a diversified roster of portfolio. Real-time performance analytics and risk metrics deliver complete transparency, while a new Dynamic Rebalance feature automatically adjusts fund allocations in response to market shifts, preserving growth and minimizing drawdowns.

At the protocol’s core lies the $VLT token. Early backers recognize that each VLT unlocks powerful utilities: exclusive fund-creation rights, governance voting on new fund listings and protocol upgrades, and access to premium staking pools offering up to 12% APR. Additionally, VLT holders enjoy a 50% discount on all transaction fees when minting, burning, or rebalancing funds—a game-changer for active DeFi participants.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (75% already sold)





With 75% of tokens already reserved and just 5 days left, the final window for participation is rapidly closing. Prospective investors need an XRP-native wallet and set up $VLT trustline to participate. A minimum contribution of 200 XRP ensures broad access, while allocations can be secured instantly.

This is your final call to join XRPL’s most talked-about DeFi launch. Lock in your VLT today, and become part of the future of on-chain index fund investing, before the remaining tokens vanish.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

$VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/743c5c84-40d6-44b3-a1b9-102b4b400da2