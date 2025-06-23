Celebrate Canada Day in a BIG way at Little Canada, with a free merch giveaway to the first 1,000 Guests!





Don’t miss the miniature fireworks display at Mini Parliament Hill every 10 minutes, rain or shine (Photo: Little Canada)

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day is a celebration of Canadian pride at Little Canada, and this July 1, visitors are invited to take part in a one-of-a-kind Canada Day event filled with special activities, photo ops, and an exclusive giveaway for the first 1,000 guests.

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, Little Canada brings the country to life through a miniature journey across its most iconic regions. No matter the weather, this fully indoor experience is a perfect rain-or-shine activity for all ages to celebrate the best that Canada has to offer from coast to coast to coast, conveniently under one roof at Yonge & Dundas and easily accessible by TTC.

The first 1,000 guests through the doors on July 1 will receive free Little Canada merchandise, including t-shirts and mini bottles of maple syrup. One item per person, while supplies last.

Canada Day activities include:

Travelling across Canada in under 2 hours and honouring the full Canadian story, including the voices and histories of Canada’s Indigenous communities

in under 2 hours and including the voices and histories of Canada’s Photo ops with Maurice the Moose from 12 to 4 PM , complete with a festive Canadian backdrop and props

, complete with a festive Canadian backdrop and props Where’s Maurice Mini Mission , a seek and find adventure across the miniature world

, a seek and find adventure across the miniature world Colouring Corner with Canada Day-themed colouring sheets for little guests and grownups

with Canada Day-themed colouring sheets for little guests and grownups Mini ‘O Canada’ Celebration featuring a miniature fireworks display every 10 minutes at Parliament Hill in Little Ottawa

featuring a miniature fireworks display every 10 minutes at Parliament Hill in Little Ottawa Visiting the “Littlization Station” to have a 3D-printed miniature version of yourself added as a permanent part of Little Canada’s growing world

Whether you're celebrating with family, visiting from out of town, or looking for something memorable to do, Little Canada is the place to be this Canada Day.

To plan your visit and purchase tickets, go to www.little-canada.ca

ABOUT LITTLE CANADA

Voted Ontario's Attraction of the Year from 2022-2024, Little Canada is a unique visitor experience that showcases the stories and landscapes of Canada through the art of miniature. Little Canada features seven destinations, including Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, Pétit Québec, Little East Coast and the Little West Coast, with Little North set to debut in 2025. From coast to coast to coast, Little Canada invites you to see Canada as you’ve never seen it before.

