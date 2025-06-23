Climate-Resilient Masterpiece Helps 80-Something Couple Age in Place

Lake City, Colo., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a time of record heat, grid instability, and growing climate uncertainty, one couple in their mid-80s has proven it’s never too late to build the home of your dreams.

Meet Robert and Judi George, proud homeowners of the newly unveiled VISION House Austin, a net-zero, all-electric residence created in partnership with Green Builder Media, Barley|Pfeiffer Architecture, and White Elephant General Contractors.

Crafted with meticulous attention to climate and comfort, VISION House Austin addresses the demands of the Texas Hill Country—an intelligent fusion of passive design, high-performance materials, and resilient technologies. The home is proof that “aging in place” is more aptly called “thriving in place.”

“Sustainability is not technology; it’s green thinking. This is not about the gizmos,” emphasizes renowned architect Peter Pfeiffer, FAIA, of Barley|Pfeiffer Architecture, who designed the home. “This house was designed to work with nature, not against it. We focused on ventilation, daylighting, house orientation, and a building envelope that makes sense for this specific climate.”

As an example of green thinking solving problems, Pfeiffer included a special proprietary roof design to address the searing Texas sun. The galvalume roof is installed above the roof underlayment to induce ventilation between the two.

“It’s a great radiant barrier,” Pfeiffer explains. “The underside has the radiant barrier coating that only lets about 20% of the heat penetrate through the roof to the airspace below, which is ventilated. So we have a ventilated ‘shading umbrella’ roof, yet a sealed attic below—the best of both worlds.”

A Human Story in a High-Performance Shell

The Georges aren’t your typical first-time custom home clients. Both in their 80s, they approached the project with clear intentions: to build a right-sized, low-maintenance, high-performance home that would carry them comfortably through the rest of their lives.

Their new home features a detached garage to improve indoor air quality, shaded and thermally efficient windows, a radiant barrier metal roof that works like a “shade umbrella,” and a thoughtfully compact footprint that lives large—complete with open spaces, a breezy screened porch, and energy-efficient smart appliances.

“This home reflects four decades of building science and sustainability know-how,” says Pfeiffer. “It doesn’t shout. It performs.”

In its first month, the home’s electric bill came in at negative $73—a result of thoughtful solar panel placement, passive cooling design, airtight ductwork, and a whole-home energy management system.

The Resilient Vision

The VISION House Austin isn’t just a showcase of great architecture. It’s part of Green Builder Media’s broader initiative to demonstrate what’s possible in residential construction.

“The intelligent design enhances energy efficiency by reducing the heating and cooling load. Resilient materials increase the home’s ability to withstand nature’s fury. And an integrated solar + battery storage system ensures that the house will remain functional in the event of an extreme climate event or power outage,” Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman says. “The VISION House Austin demonstrates that sustainable architecture can be affordable and practical for everyday living—and that a home with a lower carbon footprint can lead to a higher quality of life for homeowners.”

Click here to read about VISION House Austin. The site includes photos and a video with important points about the house.

Also, see our YouTube mini-documentary “Resilient by Design: Inside the VISION House Austin.”

Want to cover this house? Story angles include aging in place, climate resilience, architectural innovation, and sustainability. We have high-res photos with captions and video available for publication and can arrange interviews with sustainability experts, the architect, builder, or any of the product manufacturers included in this special build.

Contact Cati O’Keefe at 513-532-0185 or cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

The VISION House Austin was made possible by the generous support of the following sponsors:

AHF (Armstrong and Crossville)

Andersen Windows and Doors

Builders First Source

Fabral

Field Controls

GE Profile

Henry

James Hardie

Savant

TimberTech

Trane Technologies







