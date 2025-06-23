UNpkl Launches AI-Powered Firewall Platform to Simplify Network Control Across Homes and Enterprises.

Seattle, WA , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNpkl, a privacy-focused startup founded by network security veteran Yogesh Nagarkar, has announced the expansion of its AI-powered firewall platform into the B2B space. Originally launched as a consumer router solution, UNpkl now offers IT teams intuitive, plain-language control over complex firewall policies across distributed networks.



.

Yogesh Nagarkar, Founder of UNpkl

UNpkl’s hardware and software solution replaces traditional routers and firewalls with a WiFi 6 mesh router and companion app, allowing users to issue commands such as “block social media on San Francisco Floor 2 weekdays from 9 to 5.” It supports advanced configurations on Linux-based virtual machines, making it ideal for managing cloud-native infrastructure.

The platform's chat-based interface lets users administer firewall policies with simple natural language – no complex UI navigation or command-line expertise required. Whether a business administrator needs to secure remote server access or a parent wants to manage content access at home, UNpkl streamlines the process with precision and ease.

Designed for non-technical users, UNpkl also includes live traffic visualization, threat analysis, and contextual filtering, transforming obscure networking logs into human-readable insights. With rising cyber threats and increasingly complex IoT environments, the platform provides real-time visibility and precise control over network behavior.

The new enterprise dashboard, set for public beta this summer, allows administrators to manage global policies across multiple locations with just a few keystrokes. AI-enhanced prompts guide users through safe configuration changes to prevent missteps and ensure network integrity. This constellation-based visualization shows admins a live snapshot of all connected environments – whether a corporate floor in San Francisco or a compute instance in a cloud data center.

"Network control shouldn’t require a PhD in networking," said Yogesh Nagarkar, founder and CEO of UNpkl. "Whether you're a parent trying to block TikTok during homework hours or a CTO securing cloud workloads, we want to make policy enforcement as easy as texting your router."

UNpkl devices are currently available on Amazon under the product line “UNpkl ICHI,” with support for scalable mesh configurations and secure routing across both home and enterprise use cases. Early adopters include education institutions, startups, and privacy-conscious tech teams looking to eliminate third-party data leaks and unauthorized marketing trackers.

About UNpkl



Founded in 2023 by Yogesh Nagarkar, UNpkl develops human-centric networking tools that combine AI, cybersecurity, and user-friendly design. The company’s flagship product, a live network camera, empowers users to understand and control their WiFi traffic using simple language. UNpkl’s solutions span consumer and B2B markets, with support for local routers, mesh networks, and cloud-based VMs. Learn more at https://unpkl.io/.

Press inquiries

UNpkl

https://unpkl.io/

Yogesh Nagarkar

yogesh@unpkl.com





