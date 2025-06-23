Greystone Provides $51.5 Million Bridge Loan for Oklahoma Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $51,500,000 bridge loan to refinance a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities in Oklahoma. The financing was originated by Fred Levine, Managing Director at Greystone.

The portfolio, comprising 633 skilled nursing beds and 71 assisted living beds across six total facilities, provides long-term care and rehabilitation. The bridge loan provided by Greystone carries a two-year term with an extension option, and the borrower intends to pursue permanent financing from HUD.

“Greystone’s bridge lending platform continues to demonstrate its strength in delivering creative financing solutions for complex transactions like this six-facility portfolio,” said Mr. Levine. “With over two decades of experience executing successful bridge-to-HUD financings, our team understands how to structure deals that allow Borrowers to reinvest in their properties and transition smoothly to permanent HUD financing. It’s especially rewarding when clients recognize and trust the value our expertise brings to multifaceted transactions like this one,” he added.

