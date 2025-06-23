Studyverse Launches AI Tutoring Infrastructure for Firms, Backed by Success in MCAT

New York, NY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After proving its AI tutoring platform with impressive MCAT results, averaging 2.9 hours of daily student engagement and an 11.2-point score improvement among retakers that outperformed all industry benchmarks, Studyverse is now taking its technology to tutoring firms nationwide.





Prynce Karki, CEO of Studyverse

“We had so many parents come up to us like, ‘Hey, can I get this for my other kid who's not going into medicine?’” said Prynce Karki, CEO of Studyverse. The edtech startup behind MyMCAT.ai is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for the tutoring industry, offering what Karki describes as "Palantir for tutoring firms, Duolingo for students."

Originally built to tackle inefficiencies in standardized test prep, Studyverse guided pre-med students through gamified learning experiences with an AI cat named Kalypso, dramatically boosting both engagement and scores. Now, the company is licensing this proven technology to tutoring firms looking to modernize their operations and provide smarter student support, whether in sessions or between them.

"Most tutors just don't have the time to understand their students," said Karki. "But this gives students a learning companion who understands what they’re weak in, which allows tutors to spend their time more efficiently, and helps firms have the insight to deliver on the promises they sell.”

Prynce graduated from Rice University as a premed and helped dozens of students get into medical school as a tutor and leader within multiple firms. He created the platform to address the frustrations he faced with firms overcharging and underdelivering to the students that need it most. Diagnosed as a child, Karki spent much of his early education battling illness in and out of hospitals. With his family unable to afford private tutors due to medical expenses, he fell behind academically. “I needed something like this growing up,” he said. “So do millions of students across the United States.”

Pictured: MyMCAT’s digital studyverse to create a gamified immersive experience

MyMCAT.ai became a proof-of-concept: a gamified AI tutor that not only held students' attention but also drove statistically significant results. “I spent so much money on a formal post baccalaureate degree and expensive prep course just to fail my MCAT,” Kaya said. “But I succeeded with MyMCAT.ai.”

Studyverse's B2B platform is now onboarding tutoring organizations interested in complementing their tutoring with 24/7 AI-assisted instruction. The company reports active contract discussions and early adoption from firms seeking to upgrade their systems to thrive in an era defined by AI.

The broader vision, Karki noted, is to evolve humanity by becoming the digital infrastructure for the global tutoring market. “Every student we don't support is potential we're all losing: future doctors, innovators, leaders who never get their chance,” he said. “We plan to give every one of these students a tutor that cares.”

About Studyverse



Studyverse builds intelligent, gamified tutoring software that enhances student engagement and outcomes. Its flagship product, MyMCAT.ai, helped people who previously did poorly on the MCAT improve scores by an average of 11.2 points – more than triple the national benchmark, which is 3 points for retakers. Now expanding into B2B, Studyverse equips tutoring firms with adaptive AI infrastructure to drive results at scale. Learn more at studyverse.ai.

Press inquiries

Studyverse

https://www.studyverse.ai/

Anwesha Sharma

comms@studyverse.ai





