Purpose Experts Brian and Gabrielle Bosché Announced as Keynote Speakers for 2025 Central Florida Business Expo

Lakeland, Fl, June 23, 2025 -- The City of Lakeland and the Central Florida Business Expo are excited to announce that Brian and Gabrielle Bosché, founders of The Purpose Company and creators of The Purpose Factor, will serve as keynote speakers for the 2025 Expo, taking place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the RP Funding Center.





With a global reputation as leading voices on purpose-driven leadership, Brian and Gabrielle have helped thousands of individuals and organizations—from Fortune 500 companies to U.S. military leaders and faith-based nonprofits—translate purpose into performance. Their work has been featured in USA Today, Bloomberg Radio, Business Insider, and Success Magazine, and their Purpose Mastery method is considered one of the most practical frameworks for unlocking potential and driving meaningful results.

“Purpose is not just a feeling—it’s a decision,” said Gabrielle Bosché, co-founder of The Purpose Company. “We’re thrilled to join the Central Florida business community to show how purpose can be the catalyst for clarity, confidence, and consistent growth in both life and business.”

Gabrielle, a three-time bestselling author often called “America’s Purpose Coach,” and Brian, a former national journalist and award-winning strategist, bring a dynamic blend of storytelling, insight, and activation. Their keynote will deliver actionable strategies for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and nonprofit professionals to discover their personal and organizational purpose—and turn it into a competitive advantage.

“Amazing things happen when people find their purpose,” said Brian Bosché. “Our research shows they make better decisions, stay at their companies longer, and overall feel more confident about what’s next.”

For Central Florida’s diverse entrepreneurial and nonprofit ecosystem, the Boschés’ message couldn’t be more timely. As businesses continue to navigate change and competition, a renewed sense of mission and clarity is vital.

“If purpose is truly at the heart of everything we do, then we need to talk about it more—especially in business,” said Chrissanne Long, Expo Organizer and Co-Owner of Maximize Digital Media. “That’s why bringing Gab and Brian into this space to lead those crucial conversations is such a powerful addition. Their presence will help level up the Expo in all the right ways.”

The 2025 Central Florida Business Expo will bring together entrepreneurs, executives, nonprofits, city leaders, and business resource providers from across the region. The event, hosted once again by the City of Lakeland, is designed to inspire collaboration and strengthen the economic fabric of Central Florida.

“The City of Lakeland is proud to welcome Brian and Gabrielle Bosché to this year’s Business Expo,” said Mayor Bill Mutz. “Their message of purpose and impact will resonate deeply with the business and nonprofit leaders who are shaping the future of our community.”

For more information on the Central Florida Business Expo and to secure your seat for the keynote presentation, visit https://cflbe.com.





About Central Florida Business Expo



Central Florida Business Events, LLC is dedicated to producing high-impact events that connect, equip, and elevate the region’s business community. Through strategic partnerships and purpose-driven programming, the company curates dynamic experiences that foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and nonprofit professionals across Central Florida. Its signature event, the Central Florida Business Expo, is now in its second year and will take place on September 24, 2025, at the RP Funding Center, hosted in partnership with the City of Lakeland.

Press inquiries

Central Florida Business Expo

https://cflbe.com

Chrissanne Long

events@cflbe.com

863-333-9315

303 S. Florida Ave

Lakeland, FL 33801

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/1sXedRNvbm0