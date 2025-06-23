Pocket Knife Software Launches ANNIE AI Trading Platform to Public After Years of Private Development

Austin, TX , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocket Knife Software, Inc. has announced the public launch of ANNIE, its proprietary AI-powered stock trading platform, after nearly a decade of private development and real-world testing. The system, originally built for personal use, is now available to independent investors via subscription at AI-StockTrading.com.





Rick Cockerham, Founder of Pocket Knife Software

Unlike traditional predictive models, ANNIE employs a hybrid of neural networks and genetic algorithms to evolve trading strategies based solely on real-world performance, leveraging real-world trading data since April 2024. The AI reviews over 1,200 U.S. equities daily and generates trade recommendations designed for consistency rather than speculation. Recent iterations of ANNIE have demonstrated performance levels approximately twice as strong as earlier versions, according to Pocket Knife Software's internal data.

"ANNIE isn’t trying to guess where the market is going tomorrow," said Rick Cockerham, creator of ANNIE and founder of Pocket Knife Software. "It’s designed to make sound trading decisions based on what works, using evolved strategies that continuously adapt to changing market conditions".

And when ANNIE gives out recommendations, they’re exactly that. Because ANNIE delivers trade ideas – not automated trades – users stay in control of their money, their account, and their decisions.

Originally conceived while Cockerham was studying AI at Iowa State University in the 1990s, ANNIE has undergone years of iteration. These iterations led him to make ANNIE available to other independent investors seeking an alternative to traditional financial services.

The subscription service delivers daily buy and sell signals through email or text message approximately one hour before market close. Subscribers maintain full control over their investment accounts, allowing them to manually execute trades based on ANNIE’s recommendations. The platform also includes portfolio tracking and risk management signals such as stop-loss alerts.

“Most AI stock pickers rely on predictive models that can’t consistently outperform the market,” said Rick. “ANNIE is different because it evolves – discarding what doesn’t work and refining what does through live market results. That evolutionary engine is what sets ANNIE apart”.

ANNIE's public release comes at a time when individual investors face mounting challenges competing against institutional capital and increasingly complex markets. Cockerham emphasizes that the platform is designed for serious, self-directed investors seeking a transparent and disciplined system that complements their own trading decisions.

About Pocket Knife Software



Founded by Rick Cockerham, Pocket Knife Software develops AI-powered financial tools for independent investors. The company’s flagship product, ANNIE, combines neural networks and genetic algorithms to evolve trading strategies based on real-world market performance. Operating from Austin, Texas, Pocket Knife Software is committed to making hedge-fund-grade technology accessible to self-directed investors. Learn more at AI-StockTrading.com.

Press inquiries

Pocket Knife Software

https://www.ai-stocktrading.com/

Rick Cockerham

rick@pocketknifesoftware.com





