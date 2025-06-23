Vietnam Mobile Payments Market Outlook to 2029: E-Wallet Providers MoMo, ZaloPay, and VNPay Dominate as Vietnam Mobile Payments Landscape Heats Up

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Mobile Payments Market Outlook to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnamese Mobile Payments market is valued at USD 40.5 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. The rapid surge is driven by a strong increase in smartphone penetration, which reached 84 million users, and internet usage, with over 78.9 million active users as of early 2025. The market is also fueled by rising contactless transaction adoption and robust government support for digital financial inclusion, particularly among underserved communities.



Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City dominate the Vietnam Mobile Payments landscape due to their high urbanization, advanced digital infrastructure, and concentrated presence of fintech startups and banking institutions. These cities also benefit from QR code transaction booms and government-led initiatives, such as smart city programs and financial technology zones, creating an ideal ecosystem for rapid mobile payments adoption and usage at scale.



Vietnam Mobile Payments Market Segmentation



By End Use: The Vietnam mobile payments market is segmented by end use into Personal Use and Business Use. The market under the end use segment is heavily dominated by personal usage. The personal use segment holds the largest market share due to widespread e-wallet adoption, peer-to-peer payments, and retail digital transactions. This growth is catalyzed by smartphone ubiquity, low transaction limits, and ease of app integration across the retail and service ecosystems.



By Region: The Vietnam mobile payments market is segmented by region into Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Mekong Delta, and Others.Hanoi holds the largest regional share due to its lead in QR-based transaction volume and value, driven by higher merchant adoption and early government investment in fintech infrastructure. Ho Chi Minh City follows closely due to its robust startup ecosystem and dense user base. Da Nang and the Mekong Delta are emerging through mobile money drives and rural inclusion programs.



Vietnam Mobile Payments Market Competitive Landscape



The Vietnam Mobile Payments market is dominated by strong local e-wallet providers backed by retail integrations, digital loyalty features, and robust consumer adoption. Players like MoMo, ZaloPay, and VNPay lead in transaction volumes and user base, driven by their intuitive user experience and strategic partnerships with merchants. With over 40 active e-wallet platforms operating, the market remains highly competitive, reinforced by cashback incentives, QR-based payments, and integration across super-app ecosystems.



Vietnam Mobile Payments Market Analysis

Growth Drivers



Mobile Penetration and Internet Connectivity: Vietnams digital ecosystem is advancing rapidly. As of 2024, the country has 84 million smartphone users and 79.8 million internet users. Mobile broadband access is expanding, particularly in rural areas, improving access to digital services. This widespread smartphone usage is fueling mobile wallet adoption. The government plans 100% 5G mobile coverage to enhance financial access and close the urban-rural digital divide, as per Vietnams Digital Infrastructure Master Plan.



Surge in Contactless and Cashless Payments: The value of domestic credit transfers reached 48 quadrillion VND in a single quarter. Contactless card usage now accounts for 75% of Visa transactions. The younger population leads this transformation, with 88% of Gen Z and Gen Y users preferring cashless transactions. QR code adoption saw a 106.7% surge in transaction volumes, streamlining merchant operations and enhancing transaction speed and transparency.



Government Support for Digital Economy and Inclusion: The Vietnamese governments National Digital Transformation Programme and Financial Inclusion Strategy are boosting mobile payment infrastructure. High-speed internet and 5G will cover 99% of the population. Initiatives like financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs are improving access to mobile banking and creating a wider consumer base for digital payment platforms, ensuring long-term growth in the sector.



Market Challenges



Uneven Digital Infrastructure in Remote Regions: Despite national plans, some rural regions still lack consistent mobile connectivity. According to World Bank data, over 30% of rural households face intermittent internet access due to limited telecom infrastructure. This digital divide limits the reach of mobile payment services in less urbanized provinces, impacting merchant onboarding and financial inclusivity in remote economies.



Cybersecurity and Consumer Trust Issues: Vietnams cybersecurity authority recorded a rise in financial fraud cases related to digital payments, with over 13,900 incidents in a recent year. Many consumers remain skeptical of mobile wallets due to phishing, SMS fraud, and lack of strong consumer protection laws. This skepticism is particularly prevalent among older demographics and low-income groups who are less digitally literate.



Vietnam Mobile Payments Market Future Outlook



Over the next 5 years, the Vietnam mobile payments market is expected to witness exponential growth driven by a tech-savvy population, expanding digital infrastructure, and targeted government policies. With active support from the State Bank and implementation of Decree 52, the regulatory environment is now aligned to support e-wallet innovation and intermediary payment service expansion. Regions like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will continue to lead, while rural zones see higher uptake through mobile money services.

Companies Profiled Include:

MoMo

ZaloPay

VNPay

ShopeePay

Viettel Money

AirPay

Moca (GrabPay)

Payoo

BIDV SmartBanking

TPBank eBanking

Techcombank F@st Mobile

Vietcombank Mobile

MB Bank App

Napas

Agribank E-Mobile

Key Topics Covered:



1. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Overview

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Market Growth Rate (Volume of Mobile Transactions, Daily Average Transactions, Urban-Rural Distribution)

1.4. Market Segmentation Overview



2. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Size (In Number of Transactions & Value VND Trillion)

2.1. Historical Market Size

2.2. Year-On-Year Growth Analysis

2.3. Key Market Developments and Milestones (Digital Banking Adoption, Mobile Wallet Penetration, Infrastructure Rollout)



3. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Analysis

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Smartphone Penetration

3.1.2. Government Push for Cashless Economy

3.1.3. Urban Youth and Digital Consumption Behavior

3.1.4. FinTech Ecosystem Maturity

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Rural Access and Connectivity Gaps

3.2.2. Cybersecurity and Fraud Concerns

3.2.3. User Trust and Financial Literacy

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Expansion into Rural Districts

3.3.2. Integration with Public Utility and Transport Systems

3.3.3. Interoperability of Wallets and Bank-Linked Platforms

3.4. Trends

3.4.1. Surge in QR Code-based Transactions

3.4.2. Embedded Payments in Super Apps

3.4.3. AI-Powered Fraud Detection Integration

3.5. Government Regulation

3.5.1. SBVs Mobile Money Licensing Framework

3.5.2. National Digital Transformation Roadmap

3.5.3. E-KYC Mandates and Biometric Integration

3.5.4. Data Localization and Compliance Guidelines

3.6. SWOT Analysis

3.7. Stakeholder Ecosystem (Wallet Providers, Banks, Telcos, Consumers, Regulators)

3.8. Porters Five Forces

3.9. Competition Ecosystem



4. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

4.1. By Platform (In Volume %)

4.1.1. Android

4.1.2. iOS

4.1.3. Web

4.2. By Payment Type (In Volume %)

4.3. By End User (In Volume %)

4.4. By Transaction Mode (In Volume %)

4.5. By Region (In Volume %)



5. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Competitive Analysis

5.1. Detailed Profiles of Major Companies

5.1.1. MoMo

5.1.2. ZaloPay

5.1.3. VNPay

5.1.4. ShopeePay

5.1.5. Viettel Money

5.1.6. AirPay

5.1.7. Moca (GrabPay)

5.1.8. Payoo

5.1.9. BIDV SmartBanking

5.1.10. TPBank eBanking

5.1.11. Techcombank F@st Mobile

5.1.12. Vietcombank Mobile

5.1.13. MB Bank App

5.1.14. Napas

5.1.15. Agribank E-Mobile

5.2. Cross Comparison Parameters (Transaction Volume, No. of Users, Partner Merchants, Integration Channels, API Compatibility, Interoperability Readiness, Payment Success Rate, Refund Resolution Time)

5.3. Market Share Analysis

5.4. Strategic Initiatives

5.5. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6. Investors Analysis

5.7. Venture Capital Funding

5.8. Government Grants

5.9. Private Equity Investments



6. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Regulatory Framework

6.1. SBV Circulars on E-Money

6.2. Data Privacy & User Consent Norms

6.3. FinTech Sandbox Environment

6.4. KYC/AML Compliance Requirements



7. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Future Size Outlook (In Volume and VND Trillion)

7.1. Projected Transaction Volumes

7.2. Key Drivers of Future Growth



8. Vietnam Mobile Payment Future Market Segmentation

8.1. By Platform (In Volume %)

8.2. By Payment Type (In Volume %)

8.3. By End User (In Volume %)

8.4. By Transaction Mode (In Volume %)

8.5. By Region (In Volume %)



9. Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Analyst Recommendations

9.1. TAM/SAM/SOM Analysis

9.2. White Space Opportunity Mapping

9.3. Partnership Roadmap (Retailers, Super Apps, Government Apps)

9.4. GTM Strategy for Tier-2 Penetration





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vif3k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.