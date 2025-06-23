Hydraulic Hose Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Players Manuli Ryco, Parker Hannifin, Gates, Bridgestone, Continental, Eaton, Balflex, Midwest, Qingdao Rubber Six, Hengyu, & more

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Hose Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydraulic Hose industry is defined by its critical role in heavy machinery, with a focus on high-performance materials and advanced manufacturing processes. Key trends include the development of abrasion-resistant hoses, lightweight designs, and eco-friendly materials to meet stringent performance and environmental standards. The market is driven by demand in construction, automotive, oil and gas, and mining, with significant growth in emerging economies like China and India.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Hydraulic Hose market was valued at USD 2.5-3.5 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 4.5%-6.5% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand in construction and automotive sectors.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, with the U.S. leading due to its construction and oil and gas industries, emphasizing high-pressure hoses.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 4%-6%, with Germany driving demand, focusing on automotive and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.0%-7.0%, driven by China and India, where infrastructure and mining fuel demand.

Rest of the World, including Brazil and South Africa, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%, with trends toward agriculture and mining applications.

Application Analysis

Construction applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%-6.8%, driven by hydraulic hoses' use in heavy machinery, with trends toward abrasion-resistant designs.

Automotive applications are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, supported by their role in vehicle hydraulics, with innovations in lightweight hoses.

Oil and gas applications are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, focusing on high-pressure systems, with trends toward offshore drilling.

Chemicals applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%-6.0%, driven by fluid transfer needs, with trends toward corrosion-resistant hoses.

Mining applications are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, focusing on durable hoses for harsh environments, with innovations in flexibility.

Agriculture applications are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%, driven by irrigation and machinery, with trends toward cost-effective solutions.

Type Analysis

Wire braid hoses are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, valued for their flexibility in medium-pressure systems, with trends toward compact designs.

Wire spiral hoses are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%-6.8%, used in high-pressure applications, with innovations in durability.

Textile braid hoses are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%, suitable for low-pressure systems, with trends toward lightweight materials.

Thermoplastic hoses are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, valued for chemical resistance, with trends toward automotive uses.

PTFE hoses are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, used in extreme conditions, with innovations in heat resistance.

Key Market Players

Manuli Ryco, based in Milano, Italy, is a leading producer of hydraulic hoses, offering solutions for construction and mining, known for its innovative designs.

Parker Hannifin, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, specializes in high-pressure hydraulic hoses, emphasizing advanced material technologies.

Gates Corporation, based in Denver, Colorado, USA, produces hydraulic hoses for automotive and industrial applications, focusing on durability.

Bridgestone, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, supplies hydraulic hoses for heavy machinery, known for its robust manufacturing processes.

Continental, based in Hanover, Germany, offers hydraulic hoses for automotive and oil and gas, emphasizing high-performance solutions.

Eaton, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, produces hydraulic hoses for construction and agriculture, focusing on innovative fluid power systems.

ALFAGOMMA Group, based in Vimercate, Italy, supplies hydraulic hoses for industrial applications, known for its scalable production.

IVG Colbachini, headquartered in Cervarese, Italy, produces hydraulic hoses for mining and chemicals, emphasizing flexible designs.

Balflex, based in Porto, Portugal, offers hydraulic hoses for construction, known for its high-quality manufacturing.

Luohe Letone, headquartered in Henan, China, supplies hydraulic hoses for heavy industries, focusing on cost-effective solutions.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Rising infrastructure projects drive hydraulic hose adoption.

Advancements in lightweight and abrasion-resistant hoses enhance market growth.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific offer expansion opportunities due to industrialization.

Challenges

Stringent environmental regulations on hose materials increase compliance costs.

Volatility in raw material prices impacts production scalability.

Competition from low-cost manufacturers hinders market penetration.

Growth Trend Analysis



The Hydraulic Hose market is growing steadily, driven by demand in construction and automotive sectors. On September 27, 2024, Danfoss Power Solutions launched its Aeroquip GH493 four-wire spiral hose in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, meeting high-pressure and flexibility standards. On October 30, 2024, Fluiconnecto UK Ltd, part of Manuli Ryco's Service Division, acquired GB Hoses Limited, strengthening its UK market presence. On November 22, 2024, Henko Partners acquired a majority stake in Balflex, enhancing its hydraulic component production. On December 3, 2024, Continental launched the X-Life XCP5 braided hose for high-pressure applications with extra abrasion resistance. In 2024, Luohe Letone maintained a hydraulic hose capacity of 20,000 kilometers, supporting heavy industries. These developments align with a projected CAGR of 4.5%-6.5% through 2030, reflecting hydraulic hoses' critical role in industrial applications.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Hydraulic Hose Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Hydraulic Hose by Region

8.2 Import of Hydraulic Hose by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Hydraulic Hose Market in North America (2020-2030)



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Hydraulic Hose Market in South America (2020-2030)



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Hydraulic Hose Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Hydraulic Hose Market in Europe (2020-2030)



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Hydraulic Hose Market in MEA (2020-2030)



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Hydraulic Hose Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Size

14.2 Hydraulic Hose Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Size Forecast

15.2 Hydraulic Hose Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Manuli Ryco

Parker Hannifin

Gates Corporation

Bridgestone

Continental

Eaton

ALFAGOMMA Group

IVG Colbachini

Balflex

Couplamatic Systems

Midwest

Copper State Rubber

NRP Jones

Qingdao Rubber Six

Luohe Letone

Shaanxi Kelong

Hengyu Group

