XRP DeFi Breakout: Martini Market Presale Surges Despite Market Downturn as Ripple Investors Flock to $MRT Presale





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tensions in the Middle East are climbing rapidly as the U.S. and Israel launch precision strikes against key Iranian targets, drawing global concern and raising fears of regional escalation.

Yet, during this period of uncertainty which caused a huge drop in crypto prices and market cap from over 3.2 Trillion to 2.9 Trillion, XRPL investors are doubling down on MRT Presale.

Martini Market's $MRT token presale has surged, filling over 40% of its 50,000 XRP softcap in under 24 hours. This rapid uptake highlights unwavering confidence from Ripple investors and XRPL DeFi participants

Why Martini Market Is the Current XRPL Focal Point

First-Mover Advantage : As the first on-chain, decentralized prediction market on XRPL, Martini Market brings a powerful new use case. XRP holders can now wager on real-world outcomes from elections and sports to crypto prices in an entirely transparent and permissionless environment.



: As the first on-chain, decentralized prediction market on XRPL, Martini Market brings a powerful new use case. XRP holders can now wager on real-world outcomes from elections and sports to crypto prices in an entirely transparent and permissionless environment. Robust Token Utility : The $MRT token offers multi-faceted value: users can create markets, earn fees, participate in governance, and stake to support liquidity. As XRPL integrates more stablecoins and oracles, $MRT is set up to capture increasing utility and demand.



: The $MRT token offers multi-faceted value: users can create markets, earn fees, participate in governance, and stake to support liquidity. As XRPL integrates more stablecoins and oracles, $MRT is set up to capture increasing utility and demand. DeFi Ready Infrastructure: With recent developments, RLUSD regulatory green light in Dubai, USDC native on XRPL, and an upcoming EVM sidechain, XRPL’s DeFi foundation has never been stronger



$MRT Presale, A Golden Presale Opportunity

Presale Parameters:

Start : June 19, 2025 at 3 PM UTC



: June 19, 2025 at 3 PM UTC Allocation : 4,000,000 $MRT (40% of 10 million total)



: 4,000,000 $MRT (40% of 10 million total) Pricing : 16 $MRT per XRP during presale; 11 MRT per XRP expected at listing at 30% premium on Magnetic X



: 16 $MRT per XRP during presale; 11 MRT per XRP expected at listing at 30% premium on Magnetic X Timeline : 30-day presale window



: 30-day presale window Cap Structure: 50,000 XRP softcap | 250,000 XRP hardcap



This structure gives early backers a clear immediate upside and with over 40% of the softcap already claimed, timing is everything.

How to Secure Your $MRT Allocation

Purchase XRP from a major exchange (Binance, Coinbase, Bybit).

Transfer XRP to a non-custodial XRPL wallet, such as Xaman.

Visit martini.market's presale page, scan the QR code or input the address, and send your XRP.

Add the $MRT trustline directly via the link provided.

$MRT tokens will be credited to your wallet via airdrop at the end of presale.



There’s no tier system, just direct access and instant upside. Don’t wait for the listing bump to pass you by.

About Marini Market

Martini Market isn’t just launching a token, it’s launching a new DeFi use case on XRPL. As geopolitics introduce instability, smart investors are turning to resilient, utility-rich blockchain projects. With 40% of its softcap secured in record time, the $MRT presale is clearly resonating.

This is your chance to get in early on XRPL’s breakout DeFi star.

Join the XRP DeFi revolution before it’s too late:

Website: https://martini.market

X: https://x.com/MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

