Chloroethane Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, with Profiles of Westlake, Sumitomo Chemical, and Lanxess

Chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, is a volatile organic compound used as a solvent and intermediate, valued for its reactivity and versatility in chemical synthesis. The industry is characterized by its focus on intermediates for coatings, plastics, and gasoline additives.

Key trends include high-purity production, sustainable processes, and integration with advanced polymer manufacturing. The market is driven by demand for specialty chemicals, growth in automotive sectors, and advancements in chemical technologies.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Chloroethane market was valued at USD 170-290 million in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 4%-6% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand for coatings and plastics.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%-5.8%, with the U.S. leading due to its automotive and plastics sectors, focusing on high-purity chloroethane.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 3.5%-5.5%, with Germany driving demand, emphasizing sustainable coatings for industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at 4.5%-6.5%, driven by China and Japan, where plastics and gasoline additive industries fuel demand, with trends toward cost-effective production.

Rest of the World, particularly Brazil, is expected to grow at 3.3%-5.3%, with trends toward coating applications.

Application Analysis

Coatings applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%-6.2%, driven by chloroethane's use in solvent-based paints, with trends favoring low-VOC formulations.

Plastics applications are projected to expand at 4.0%-6.0%, supported by use in polymer synthesis, with innovations in lightweight materials.

Gasoline additives applications are expected to grow at 3.8%-5.8%, as chloroethane enhances fuel performance, with trends toward eco-friendly additives.

Other applications, including pharmaceuticals, are anticipated to grow at 3.5%-5.5%, focusing on specialty intermediates.

Key Market Players

Westlake Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, USA, is a leader in chloroethane production, offering solutions for coatings, known for its advanced chemical technologies.

Sumitomo Chemical, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, specializes in chloroethane for plastics, emphasizing high-purity formulations.

LANXESS, based in Cologne, Germany, produces chloroethane for gasoline additives, focusing on sustainable manufacturing.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Rising demand for lightweight plastics drives chloroethane adoption.

Advancements in eco-friendly coatings enhance market growth.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific offer expansion opportunities due to industrial growth.

Challenges

Regulatory scrutiny on volatile organic compounds increases compliance costs.

High production costs limit chloroethane adoption in cost-sensitive applications.

Competition from alternative solvents challenges market share.

Growth Trend Analysis



The Chloroethane market is growing steadily, driven by demand for coatings and plastics. Jiangsu Yinzhu Group Haibai Technology maintains a 20,000-ton chloroethane capacity, supporting coating applications. Zhejiang Dibang Chemical operates a 20,000-ton capacity, focusing on plastics. Tancheng Zhongyi Kehuan Chemical has a 10,000-ton capacity, targeting specialty uses. These developments align with a projected CAGR of 4.0%-6.0% through 2030, reflecting chloroethane's role in chemical intermediates.





Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Westlake Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

LANXESS

