Canada Financial Services Directory 2025-2026: Detailed Insights into 4,300 Financial Companies

Financial Services Canada provides the most comprehensive picture of Canada's financial services sector, with over 22,500 listings.

Chapters include:

Banks & Depository Institutions

Non-Depository Institutions

Investment Management Firms

Insurance Companies

Accounting & Law

Major Canadian Companies

Associations

Financial & Technology Services

Each listing presents a detailed organization profile, offering easy access to hard-to-find business information including founding date, scope of activity, executive information, contact information, social media accounts and much more.

This widely recognized title, known for greatly assisting organizations with their marketing, networking, and business building efforts, contains over 4,300 financial companies; 15,161 branches; 17,146 executives; and much, much more.

Financial Services Canada is the most up-to-date source for names and contact information of industry professionals, senior executives, portfolio managers, financial advisers, agency bureaucrats, and lawyers with financial specialties.

Financial Services Canada is widely used by financial executives, bankers, financial planners, sales and marketing professionals, lawyers and chartered accountants, government officials, investment dealers, journalists, librarians and reference specialists, students, entrepreneurs and others interested in Canada's financial services industry.

Published for over a decade and a half, this well-researched and comprehensive volume includes listings for every facet of the Canadian financial industry. Covering topics as diverse as financial services institutions, major Canadian companies and industry-related associations or publications, this title is a vital tool for all your marketing or research needs.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTORY MATERIAL

Introduction

Users' Guide

Abbreviations

ECONOMIC UPDATE 2025

Reports and infographics about the current state of the Canadian economy

BANKS & DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS

Domestic Banks: Schedule I

Foreign Banks: Schedule II

Foreign Bank Branches: Schedule III

Foreign Bank Representative Offices

Savings Banks

Trust Companies

Credit Unions/Caisses Populaires

NON-DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS

Financing & Loan Companies

Bond Rating Companies

Collection Agencies

Credit Card Companies

Trustees in Bankruptcy

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Financial Planning & Investment Management Companies

Holding & Other Investment Companies

Investment Dealers

Investment Fund Companies

Pension & Money Management Companies

Stock Exchanges

INSURANCE COMPANIES

Federally Incorporated Insurance Companies

Provincially Incorporated Insurance Companies

ACCOUNTING & LAW

Major Accounting Firms

Other Accountants & Accounting Firms

Actuarial Consultants

Major Law Firms

Other Lawyers & Law Firms

MAJOR CANADIAN COMPANIES

Major companies with headquarters in Canada, from Agriculture to Utilities

ASSOCIATIONS

Major Canadian and international financial associations

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES

Companies specializing in financial technology & related services

INDEXES

Entry Name Index

Executive Name Index

Geographic Index

Insurance Class Index

