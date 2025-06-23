Heirloom Debuts a New Way to Store and Control Your Digital Memory

Miami, Fl , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heirloom, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to return ownership of memory, data, and digital presence back to the people who create it, announces today the launch of its public pre-sale. Founded by veteran technology entrepreneur Angela Benton — a trailblazer in ethical data ownership — Heirloom marks a bold new chapter in advancing human-centered technology.

It's become commonplace for AI systems to be trained on scraped, unconsented human expression; Heirloom offers an entirely new approach: a personal AI memory layer that remains sovereign, portable, and rooted in values. Built to evolve with you—not extract from you—Heirloom ensures that your creative output, life data, and digital identity are protected, remembered, and governed on your terms.

“We’re at a turning point where AI can either deepen our disconnection or amplify our humanity,” said Benton. “Heirloom is designed to ensure it does the latter. It’s not just a tool—it’s a stance. A refusal to let our data, our creativity, and our essence become raw material for systems we don’t control. This is memory with agency. Technology with a conscience. A future that puts people—not platforms—at the center.”

At its core, Heirloom is a human-centered memory protocol that allows individuals to securely capture and share their data across AI models, platforms, and agents—without needing to reintroduce or retrain systems each time. Your preferences, your outputs, your life’s work remain intact, verified, and yours.

The Heirloom ecosystem includes three key elements:

Heirloom Identity Token: Verifies each user as a unique human and grants governance access to the Founding Circle

Verifies each user as a unique human and grants governance access to the Founding Circle Provenance Token: Certifies data as human-generated for sharing, validation, and protection

Certifies data as human-generated for sharing, validation, and protection Heirloom Token (HRLM): Fuels the ecosystem, rewards regenerative participation, and grants early access (now in pre-sale)

“We’re not building another AI product,” Benton added. “We’re building connective tissue—between people, memory, and meaning. Heirloom is modular and lightweight, but deeply human at its core. This is infrastructure for the world we want to live in.”

Heirloom is the first visible expression of a larger movement: the rise of regenerative tech—systems that don’t just extract and scale, but circulate, honor, and sustain. Heirloom is designed to evolve with its community, inviting creators, builders, and cultural stewards to help shape the future of human-centered AI.

Heirloom offers a new kind of infrastructure for AI—lightweight, modular, and governed by its community. It ensures that individuals can retain control over their data, memory, and identity as AI continues to evolve. With a focus on data portability, verified authorship, and ethical use, Heirloom is setting a new standard for how people and technology can move forward together.

Explore the vision and be part of shaping the future of human-centered AI at: www.yourheirloom.ai

About Angela Benton

Angela Benton is a visionary entrepreneur, public thinker, and longtime advocate for ethical innovation. She previously founded Streamlytics, advised global corporations on regenerative data strategy, and launched the first tech accelerator for underrepresented founders in Silicon Valley. Her work has influenced how AI and data are used across industries, helping founders and institutions raise over $150M in capital while advancing people-first models of technology.

About Heirloom

Heirloom is a human-centered memory protocol that gives individuals control over their data, identity, and digital presence in the age of AI. Built to protect and verify human contributions across platforms and systems, Heirloom makes AI memory portable, secure, and aligned with the people who generate it. Using tools like decentralized identity, data provenance, and regenerative design, Heirloom offers an alternative to extractive data systems—one that prioritizes individual agency and long-term value.

