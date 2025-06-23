Your Personal Bank Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Financial Futures

Phoenix, Arizona , June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Personal Bank™, the financial strategy platform founded by Ferenc Toth, is celebrating a major milestone: 25 years of helping individuals and families take control of their financial future. Built on a mission of financial literacy and independence, the company has evolved from a traditional insurance and annuity business into a nationally recognized advocate for innovative personal banking strategies.



Your Personal Bank

“When I started in this business, I was focused on retirement planning, IRAs, 401(k)s, and primarily annuities,” said Toth, who for four consecutive years ranked among the top annuity producers in the United States. “But when I joined the board of a bank in formation, it opened my eyes to a whole new world, one that individual investors had largely never been invited into.”

That insight led to the development of what is now known as Your Personal Bank™, a unique financial tool modeled on the same high cash value insurance strategies long used by banks and wealthy individuals. Once Toth introduced it to his agency’s 4,000-plus clients, the referrals began pouring in without any advertising. “We started hearing things like, ‘You have got to talk to my brother,’ or, ‘My business partner needs to hear this.’ That is when we knew we were onto something truly life-changing,” he said.

The company’s impact can be felt in the stories of real people. A tech manager in Seattle was able to retire in nearly half the time he expected. A real estate investor used the strategy to purchase over 50 properties. Another client weathered the fallout of divorce and financial hardship, emerging with her account intact, even after withdrawing all of her contributions over the years. “There is no other financial tool I know of that can do that,” said Toth. “It’s still growing for her because of the positive arbitrage.”

The journey took a major turn six years ago when Toth was invited to speak on a radio program. That appearance led to a radio show of his own, and within the first week, listeners began reaching out. Today, Your Personal Bank™ Radio airs on over 20 stations nationwide. With no sponsors and no scripted talking points, the show gives Toth the freedom to educate and empower audiences with candid, timely conversations about finance.

Despite his national reach, Toth’s focus remains unchanged. “The future is about continuing this mission, fine-tuning the message, expanding the reach, and helping more people understand that this tool is not just for the ultra-wealthy. It’s a viable, practical solution for real people,” he said.

Reflecting on the company’s growth, Toth notes the shift in public awareness. He shared, “Fourteen years ago, I had asked a room of financially literate people if they had heard of the concept. Maybe one or two would raise their hand. Today, it’s closer to a third. That tells me we are making a difference.”

As Your Personal Bank™ celebrates its 25th anniversary, Toth remains as committed as ever to helping Americans break free from conventional financial thinking and discover a smarter, more flexible way to build wealth. “This is not about selling a product,” he emphasized. “It’s about changing lives.”

