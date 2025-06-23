WinnerMining Launches Global Green Cloud Mining Initiative for Passive Income

Norwich, United Kingdom, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global push for renewable energy and the rising demand for low-carbon digital asset solutions, WinnerMining is proud to announce the official launch of its Green Cloud Mining Platform—a new era of investment that merges sustainability with cryptocurrency mining.

Since launching its new energy + cloud mining strategy in 2022, WinnerMining has rapidly expanded its global footprint. The company has developed and deployed photovoltaic power stations, wind farms, and hydropower facilities worldwide, enabling 100% green energy support for its mining operations. With excess electricity integrated into local power grids, WinnerMining achieves both environmental and financial returns, helping customers contribute to carbon neutrality while building real wealth.

Dual-Engine Model: Environmental Stewardship Meets Wealth Creation

WinnerMining’s platform is driven by a dual-engine model that combines renewable energy development with decentralized cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. This innovative system delivers low-cost, low-emission mining services to users across the globe, without the need for technical hardware expertise.

1. Renewable Energy Investment Projects

Over 12,000 BTC in reserves; all project funds are independently supervised by local financial institutions.





2. Green Cloud Mining Services

Daily returns are automatically settled to user wallets. Mining statistics, power sources, and profit distribution are all blockchain-verifiable.





Target Audience:

Investors seeking consistent and secure passive income





Environmentally conscious individuals support low-carbon technologies





Global crypto enthusiasts and institutional investors





Web3 and DeFi communities are looking to participate in sustainable digital infrastructure





How to Participate in WinnerMining’s Cloud Mining Program

Flexible options tailored to different budgets and investment goals:





Contract Type Investment Total Return Antminer S17e $100 $106 Romanian PV Project $1,500 $1,647 Antminer S19J Pro $3,000 $3,675 Antminer S19K Pro $5,000 $6,600 Desiwe Miner K10Ultra $30,000 $54,300 Filecoin Miner 4300TiB S $100,000 $92,500 Nevada PV Project $158,000 $460,886

Start Earning – Daily profit distributions, principal returned at contract end. Withdraw or reinvest at any time.





Why WinnerMining?

With increasing scrutiny on the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining, WinnerMining sets itself apart by combining blockchain technology with sustainable energy infrastructure. The platform not only reduces mining costs but also aligns with international environmental objectives, contributing to a greener digital economy.

WinnerMining is committed to building a global ecosystem where renewable energy powers the future of finance. Join a growing community of green investors and help shape the next chapter of blockchain innovation.

To learn more or begin your journey toward sustainable crypto wealth, visit:

https://winnermining.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.