Stage4Hope™ Launches to Transform the Advanced-Stage Cancer Experience

ATLANTA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stage4Hope™, a 501(c)(3) public charity, officially launches this month with a powerful mission: to improve the lives of individuals diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer by accelerating access to world-class cancer care, providing financial and emotional support, and investing in cutting-edge research in precision oncology.

Founded by Stacy L. Carter—a mother, entrepreneur, and non-smoker diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2023—Stage4Hope was born out of her own journey and the urgent need to bring hope, clarity, and purpose to others facing similar diagnoses.

“I started Stage4Hope because I know what it’s like to hear the words ‘stage IV’ and to have my whole world fall apart,” says Stacy. “What carried me forward was finding purpose in the midst of the pain. Now, we’re building a place where patients can access expert care quickly, find emotional healing, and rediscover hope and purpose—even in the middle of the storm.”

A Mission Built on Urgency and Compassion

Stage4Hope delivers a comprehensive support system for individuals facing advanced-stage cancer, including:

Access to leading cancer specialists for second opinions, genomic testing, and targeted therapies

for second opinions, genomic testing, and targeted therapies Virtual and in-person healing retreats for emotional and spiritual renewal

for emotional and spiritual renewal Financial assistance for travel-related costs to treatment centers

for travel-related costs to treatment centers Funding for precision oncology research and clinical innovation

Through partnerships with nationally recognized institutions—such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Stage4Hope aims to expedite access to second opinions and specialized care in days—not weeks or months. These collaborations enable individuals diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer to explore advanced diagnostics, clinical trials, and treatments tailored to their unique cancer profile.

Signature Program: Strength for the Journey

The nonprofit’s flagship initiative, Strength for the Journey, includes immersive virtual retreats and in-person gatherings designed to help individuals and caregivers reflect, renew, and recenter. Currently hosted in Carlsbad, California, the in-person program will expand in late 2025 with new sessions at Ferngrove™, a peaceful sanctuary under construction in the scenic mountains outside Highlands, North Carolina, purposefully designed for individuals with advanced-stage cancer.

“We are more than an organization—we are fellow travelers on this path,” Stacy adds. “Even in the darkest moments, hope is not a concept—it’s a direction. We walk this with you.”

Whether you're navigating a recent diagnosis, supporting a loved one, or seeking meaningful ways to help, Stage4Hope invites you to join a growing movement fueled by strength, knowledge, and hope. For more information or to support their mission, visit Stage4Hope’s website at Stage4Hope.org.

About Stage4Hope™

Stage4Hope™ is a 501(c)(3) public charity with a clear mission: to improve the lives of people facing advanced-stage cancer by accelerating access to world-class cancer care, providing financial and emotional support, and funding cutting-edge research in precision oncology. Driven by lived experience and compassion, Stage4Hope is building a future where advanced-stage cancer patients receive real help, real support, and real hope—when it matters most. Learn more at Stage4Hope.org.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Musial, RN, BSN

Mopdog Creative + Strategy

cheryl@mopdog.com

770-605-0492