Gold Candle Announces the Appointment of Hannes Portmann as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hannes Portmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1st.

Hannes is an experienced executive who has held senior leadership roles with both private and public companies. He spent the majority of his career in the resource sector, before most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Cabot Management Company Limited, a global leader in developing and operating world-class golf destinations, since the beginning of 2022. Prior to Cabot, Hannes served as Chief Financial Officer & Business Development at Marathon Gold Corporation from October 2019 through early 2022. Marathon was subsequently sold to Calibre Mining Corp. Hannes’ mining experience also includes ten years with New Gold Inc., where he moved into progressively more senior roles, ultimately serving as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as six years as a director of SilverCrest Metals Inc. through its successful sale to Coeur Mining Inc. in February 2025 for US$1.7 billion. Hannes is a mining engineer and chartered professional accountant.

Gold Candle Chief Executive Officer Rick Howes said: “On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors I am thrilled to welcome Hannes to our team. Hannes’ skill sets are extremely complimentary to those of our existing senior leadership team, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada located in the prolific Abitibi region. As a mining engineer and CPA, Hannes brings a very unique combination of technical and financial expertise to our company and Gold Candle will benefit significantly from the breadth and depth of his prior experiences.”

Hannes will assume immediate responsibility for financial reporting and planning for Gold Candle. At the same time, he will take on an expanded mandate including corporate development and investor relations, drawing upon his extensive mining industry and capital markets experience.

Hannes has been a member of the Board of Directors of Gold Candle since November 2024. He will be stepping down from the Board to assume his new role as CFO. Hannes is an existing shareholder of Gold Candle and as part of his appointment as CFO he has agreed to make a further investment via private placement.

Upon Hannes’ appointment as CFO, Gold Candle’s current Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Hartman, will resign from the role.

Gold Candle CEO Rick Howes said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Jaime for all of the significant contributions he made to Gold Candle’s success over the last several years.”

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

Media Contact:

Leon LeBlanc

President & COO

contact@goldcandle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7265366-63d7-4a6a-9b9b-25f2346e3a7e