iBio Presents Next-Generation Obesity and Cardiometabolic Pipeline Candidates on June 24 Conference Call

Review of promising Myostatin and Activin E antibody data

iBio to announce 3rd target in Astral Bio Collaboration

Conference call Tuesday, June 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBIO), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody therapies, today announced the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, June 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its latest advances in obesity and cardiometabolic disease treatments and announce a third target in the AstralBio Collaboration in addition to Myostatin and Activin E.



Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., iBio’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, will outline how iBio is pioneering the next generation of antibody medicines—targeted, longer-lasting, and potentially better tolerated therapies with more sustainable efficacy. Dr. Brenner will present a strategic overview of the obesity strategy, including details on their long acting Myostatin, IBIO-600, new preclinical data on Activin E and, more safe and effective treatment options.



The webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the iBio website at ir.ibioinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available on the iBio website for approximately 60 days following the presentation.



To join the live call, participants need to access this link for dial-in numbers and a unique participation code.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a cutting-edge biotech company leveraging AI and advanced computational biology to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals for cardiometabolic diseases, obesity, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. By combining proprietary 3D modeling with innovative drug discovery platforms, iBio is creating a pipeline of breakthrough antibody treatments to address significant unmet medical needs. Our mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding pioneering the next generation of antibody medicines, which are potentially better tolerated therapies with more sustainable efficacy, and Activin E and amylin agonist, which are promising pathways for more safe and effective treatment options. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including iBio’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of its product candidates, or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; regulatory limitations relating to iBio’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications; acceptance of iBio’s product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products; and whether iBio will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors; and the other factors discussed in iBio’s filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and iBio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

