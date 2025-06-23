Coherent Introduces Osprey, a Compact Femtosecond Laser for Optogenetics, Microsurgery, and Medical Device Manufacturing

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today introduces Osprey, its newest femtosecond laser designed for demanding applications in optogenetics, microsurgery, and medical device manufacturing. Engineered for precision and reliability, Osprey delivers pulse energies of up to 5 µJ and sub-350 fs pulse widths. Osprey delivers exceptional beam quality and pointing stability, all in a compact form factor and with industry-leading power efficiency. These features make it ideal for integration into precision microscopes and advanced medical tools.

The introduction of Osprey comes at a pivotal moment as femtosecond lasers move beyond research settings into clinical and industrial environments. In these applications, repeatability, reliability, beam quality, and cost efficiency have become more critical than peak power. Osprey addresses these evolving needs with industrial-grade reliability, simplified integration, and high performance enabled by the latest ultrafast fiber laser technology.

“Osprey combines decades of ultrafast laser expertise with a fiber-based architecture that delivers best-in-class performance and reliability,” said Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers Business Group at Coherent. “We designed Osprey to deliver clean, stable, high-quality femtosecond pulses with minimal power draw and maximum system stability – a game-changer for medical and life sciences applications.”

Osprey’s fiber-based architecture delivers significant performance advantages over competing systems. Leveraging deep expertise in ultrafast fiber technology, the laser generates high-quality pulses using specifically designed solid-core fibers that are virtually free of aging effects while maintaining superior ruggedness and pointing stability. With a power draw under 150 W, Osprey runs on a standard 24 V DC supply. Integrated AOM and wide dispersion pre-compensation enable smooth operation across complex optical paths, critical for wide field-of-view imaging and fiber delivery systems.

Osprey complements the existing ultrafast portfolio from Coherent for two-photon optogenetics, which include the Monaco and the Axon series, optimized for two-photon calcium imaging. Together, this comprehensive lineup provides researchers and engineers with a complete toolkit for advanced bioimaging and microsurgery workflows.

Qualification units of Osprey are available, with volume production scheduled for January 2026. Coherent will showcase the Osprey at LASER World of Photonics Munich 2025.

