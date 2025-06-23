QFSCOIN launches free Bitcoin cloud mining option compliant with US SEC regulation

Dover, DE, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin (DOGE) just got another jolt of excitement. After Elon Musk dropped a casual but powerful hint about incorporating Dogecoin into the X Payments platform, the meme coin saw a sharp 7% price jump overnight. The billionaire’s influence over DOGE is no secret, but what makes this spike different is how it renews real-world use cases for the playful cryptocurrency — beyond speculation and hype.





While DOGE's price pumps are always a thrill for traders, long-term holders and passive earners are increasingly looking for reliable ways to earn Dogecoin without chasing market volatility. This is where QFSCOIN has stepped in to change the game — by offering Dogecoin mining with zero setup, zero hardware, and zero hassle.

QFSCOIN: Turning a Meme into Money

Founded in the United States in 2019, QFSCOIN has become one of the most recognizable names in the cloud mining space. Unlike traditional mining that requires expensive hardware and high electricity bills, QFSCOIN allows users to mine Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Litecoin through remote, automated infrastructure.

QFSCOIN operates data centers in the U.S., Canada, Norway, and Iceland, providing optimized performance and robust security. Most importantly, the platform is a trusted cloud mining provider.

The New Way to Mine Dogecoin Without Any Technical Skills

If you’ve ever thought about Dogecoin mining but found it too complicated or expensive, QFSCOIN has removed every barrier. From the moment you sign up, you’re eligible for a $30 bonus that gets you started on free cloud mining right away. That’s right — you don’t even need to make a deposit to begin earning.

Once you’re in, you can choose from a variety of contracts that fit your budget and return goals. Whether you’re dipping your toes in or going in with five figures, there’s a plan for you.

For detailed information on QFSCOIN's mining contracts and associated returns, please visit their official website.

Every plan includes daily automated payouts, so your earnings flow in without any manual claim process. With no hardware setup or maintenance fees, it's as close to hands-off income as it gets.

What Sets QFSCOIN Apart?

QFSCOIN’s longevity, transparency, and AI-driven mining optimization make it a standout.

Here’s why QFSCOIN is a strong choice for cloud mining in 2025:

Free cloud mining package with no upfront payment

package with no upfront payment 24/7 customer support

Daily auto payouts to your wallet

No electricity or maintenance fees

Advanced security with SSL encryption and DDoS protection

Generous 3% affiliate commission for referrals

With growing trust and functionality, QFSCOIN is now being recognized as a top cloud mining service that appeals to both beginners and experienced crypto users.

How to Get Started in Minutes

Getting started with QFSCOIN is surprisingly simple. Even if you’ve never touched a mining rig or wallet before, their process is beginner-friendly:

Step 1: Sign Up Visit the official QFSCOIN website and register with your email. The platform is easy to navigate and supports immediate access.

Step 2: Claim Your Bonus Upon registration, you’ll automatically receive a $30 bonus for free cloud mining — no credit card or deposit needed.

Step 3: Select Your Mining Plan Choose a contract that suits your investment size and time frame. QFSCOIN’s wide range of options is perfect for all levels of miners.

From this point, QFSCOIN takes care of the heavy lifting. Their AI technology ensures maximum mining efficiency, and their risk management protocols safeguard your assets in volatile markets.

Dogecoin’s Future Looks Brighter Than Ever

Elon Musk’s comments about X Payments are more than just hype — they represent a real shift toward using DOGE in global transactions. As Dogecoin gains more utility, its long-term value could grow significantly.

QFSCOIN gives users the opportunity to earn DOGE consistently without needing to speculate or buy it at market highs. Instead, you mine it directly, using a trusted cloud mining service built for everyday users.

Conclusion: Turn the Hype Into Profit

Dogecoin may have started as a meme, but its future is anything but a joke. As it inches toward mainstream payment integration, now is the time to think smart — and QFSCOIN offers the tools to profit from this momentum.

Whether you’re interested in Dogecoin mining , Bitcoin mining , or just want to test the waters with free cloud mining, QFSCOIN has a plan for you. Secure and powered by innovation, it’s a comprehensive cloud mining experience.

Website: https://qfscoin.com

Twitter: https://x.com/qfscoin

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@qfscoin



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



