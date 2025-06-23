Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical-stage company advancing next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with cancer, announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series taking place virtually on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET.

The discussion will highlight the positive new clinical data recently presented in an oral session at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) in Lugano, Switzerland, on LYL314, Lyell’s lead product candidate, and the emerging landscape of next-generation dual targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). LYL314 is an autologous dual-targeting CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell product candidate with Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that is in pivotal-stage development for patients with relapsed and/or refractory LBCL. LYL314 is designed to increase complete response rates and prolong the duration of the responses as compared to the approved CD19‑targeted CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of LBCL.

Fireside chat details are as follows:

Lyell Speakers: Lynn Seely, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer and Charlie Newton, Chief Financial Officer

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: Register here





A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to endow CAR T cells with attributes needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. Lyell’s LyFE Manufacturing Center™ has commercial launch capability and can manufacture more than 1,200 CAR T-cell doses at full capacity. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

