LGI Homes Launches “Sunsational Summer Savings” National Sales Event

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) and its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, are excited to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Sunsational Summer Savings national sales event, offering limited-time incentives on beautiful, move-in ready homes across the country.

Taking place now through August 10th, prospective homebuyers will have access to exclusive savings on select inventory homes in premier communities nationwide. Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer looking for value or a move-up buyer seeking a high-end home in a scenic setting, this event provides the perfect opportunity to make a move before Summer’s end.

“This event is all about making homeownership even more attainable for families this season,” said Rachel Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer of LGI Homes. “With strong demand and limited inventory across many markets, our Sunsational Summer Savings event allows buyers to take advantage of exceptional value, quick move-in timelines, and the quality construction we’re known for. We’re thrilled to help more families achieve the dream of homeownership this Summer.”

The Sunsational Summer Savings event includes special pricing and incentives that vary by community. During this event, customers can take advantage of exclusive interest rate incentives, builder-paid closing costs, and pricing incentives on select, move-in ready homes. Buyers are encouraged to act quickly, as incentives are available for a limited time and only while supplies last. Interested customers can visit www.LGIHomes.com or www.TerrataHomes.com to learn more about available homes and schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

