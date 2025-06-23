Aptima Awarded Contract to Develop Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course

Fairborn, OH, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., a leader in optimizing human performance through innovative technologies, announced today that they have been awarded a SBIR Phase III contract by the General Services Administration Assisted Acquisition Services (GSA/AAS) to develop an advanced Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course (AMOC) trainer for the U.S. Air Force Air Education and Training Command (AETC). This initiative aims to enhance the readiness and proficiency of warfighting personnel attending the AMOC course at the Air Force Logistics Officer School (AFLOS) located at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX.

The AMOC Trainer project, led by Aptima with the support of subcontractor BAE Systems, will involve the development and implementation of processes and tools that expedite warfighter training. The program will focus on proficiency-based training, leveraging new technologies to enhance learning, and utilizing data-driven insights to improve training outcomes. The new training software will be based on advanced game engine technology, incorporating capabilities for measuring student performance and providing comprehensive debriefing functionalities.

The resulting AMOC Trainer will revolutionize the training paradigm for Air Force maintenance officers by providing:

Enhanced Learning Experiences: Utilizing cutting-edge simulation technology to create immersive and realistic training scenarios.

Data-Driven Insights: Leveraging performance data to tailor training programs and improve individual and group proficiency.

Increased Efficiency and Effectiveness: Reducing training timelines and increasing the effectiveness of training through advanced scenario configuration and detailed performance analysis.

Informed After-Action Reviews: Enabling instructors to conduct more comprehensive debriefs with precise performance metrics, leading to better-prepared maintenance officers.

"The AMOC Trainer represents a leap forward in training capabilities using game-based software," said Dr. Summer Rebensky, AMOC Principal Investigator at Aptima, Inc. "By integrating advanced simulation with real-time performance analytics, we are setting a standard for how maintenance officers are trained.”

The AMOC Trainer will support the 363d Training Squadron (TRS) at Sheppard AFB, by providing configurable training software designed to measure and improve officer competencies across various training exercises. This will enable instructors to conduct more informed after-action reviews, ultimately leading to improved simulation training and better-prepared maintenance officers.

The groundbreaking training technology used in this program is expected to be applied to future AMOC assessments, delivering better simulation training to even more personnel. By providing instructors with advanced scenario configuration options and detailed trainee performance information, the AMOC Trainer will significantly enhance training outcomes for Air Force maintenance officers.



About Aptima, Inc.

Aptima, Inc. is a leader in optimizing human performance through innovative technologies that blend behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. For 30 years, Aptima has delivered groundbreaking solutions in training, readiness, and human-machine teaming for industries including defense, healthcare, and education. Its intelligent systems enhance decision making, training, and operational efficiency by harnessing data-driven insights and adaptive tools. For more information, visit www.aptima.com.