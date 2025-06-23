Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Driven Brands caused the company to misrepresent that (i) Driven’s ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven’s car wash business segment.

If you are a long-term DRVN stockholder please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814