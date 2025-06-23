Red Earth Casino Chooses QCI Chatalytics to Enhance Casino Operations with Integrated AI Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Earth Casino has chosen Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Chatalytics platform to revolutionize its casino operations and elevate guest engagement. This AI-powered suite—which includes Slot Copilot, Player Copilot, the Dashboard, and the Robot Button—leverages OpenAI technology to deliver real-time intelligence and streamline decision-making across the gaming floor.

Built to enhance both slot performance and player service, QCI Chatalytics offers a powerful blend of automation and data analytics. Slot Copilot enables real-time slot machine monitoring, predictive performance analytics, and intelligent task assignment. Player Copilot uses behavioral insights to support personalized guest engagement strategies and optimize rewards. The Dashboard provides an intuitive, real-time view of key operational metrics, while the Robot Button automates routine actions—freeing up staff to focus on high-impact guest interactions.

“At Red Earth Casino, we are committed to the strategic adoption of AI across our operations,” said Larry Resick, Marketing Manager for Red Earth Casino. “Our collaboration with QCI Chatalytics is one example of how we’re embracing advanced AI platforms. By integrating this technology alongside several other AI-driven solutions, we’re building a forward-thinking environment that supports smarter decision-making.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We’re proud to bring Chatalytics to Red Earth Casino. By integrating OpenAI’s advanced models into our platform, we’re empowering casino operators with instant insights, intelligent automation, and unprecedented visibility into floor operations. This partnership marks a new era of AI-driven excellence in gaming.”

The QCI Chatalytics suite is part of QCI’s commitment to delivering transformative, AI-enabled solutions that drive operational impact and improve the player experience throughout the gaming industry.

ABOUT Red Earth Casino

Red Earth Casino, located between Indio and Brawley on Highway 86, is known as the friendliest & cleanest casino in the valley. With over 400 slots, we’ve got everything to make Red Earth Casino a gamers’ Jackpot paradise. www.redearthcasino.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

