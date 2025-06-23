Taseko Issues 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the "Company") has published its annual Sustainability Report, titled C2 (Copper x Community).

This year’s report highlights Taseko’s operational and sustainability achievements, with an emphasis on the connection between copper production and the people, communities, and social environments that support and benefit from our operations and projects.

With 20 years of successful operations under Taseko’s stewardship, 2024 marked a milestone year for the Company’s flagship operation, the Gibraltar Mine. As Canada’s second-largest copper mine, Gibraltar continues to reflect Taseko’s commitment to operational excellence, health and safety, and delivering ‘360° of Value’ for all stakeholders.

Construction at Florence Copper, which will be Taseko’s second operation, remained on schedule and on budget. In 2024, more than 500,000 construction hours were worked without a lost-time injury, demonstrating the Company’s strong safety culture. Florence Copper will soon become one of the lowest carbon and energy-intensive copper producers in the world, offering domestically-produced, traceable and high-purity copper metal to support North American manufacturing and economic security.

Taseko also continues to advance the Yellowhead copper project in British Columbia’s North Thompson region. In 2024, a new project office was opened to support ongoing community engagement initiatives and the project entered into the Simpcw First Nation’s Indigenous-led assessment process.

Stuart McDonald, President & CEO of Taseko, commented, “2024 was a landmark year for Taseko, from both an operational and sustainability perspective. We are proud to share our performance in the 2024 Sustainability Report and highlight how our business creates long-term value, not just through copper production, but through meaningful partnerships and connections with our employees, and the people and communities that support our work.”

Taseko’s Sustainability Report, C2 (Copper x Community), is available at bit.ly/TasekoSustainability.

