Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Shares Crash After Novo Nordisk Cancels Partnership Over “Deceptive” Marketing of Wegovy, Faces Investor Scrutiny – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23, 2025 investors in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) saw the price of their shares crash over 30% after Novo Nordisk announced that it terminated its collaboration with the telehealth company due to concerns about Hims & Hers’ sales and “deceptive” marketing of the weight loss drug Wegovy®.

This news has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into possible violations of the securities laws.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Investigation:

In the past, Hims & Hers has assured investors of its regulatory compliance, stating “[w]e are not bypassing the regulatory process[.]”

On April 29, 2025, the price of Hims & Hers shares skyrocketed after the company announced that it teamed up with Novo Nordisk to expand affordable access to healthcare.

The deal involved Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved Wegovy, intended to treat obesity, and provided patient access to all dose strengths of Wegovy through the NovoCare pharmacy via Hims & Hers’ platform along with a Hims & Hers membership.

The arrangement was short lived. On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it terminated the arrangement over its concerns about Hims & Hers’ “illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing.” Novo further explained, “[o]ver one month into the collaboration, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under false guise of ‘personalization’ and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk[]” and “when companies engage in illegal sham compounding that jeopardizes the health of Americans, we will continue to take action.”

“We’re investigating whether Hims & Hers may have misled investors about whether it marketed knockoff versions of Wegovy that could have put patients at risk,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

