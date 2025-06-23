HashJ Unlocks Easy Cloud Mining with a Free $18 Bonus and Global Crypto Earning Potential

New York, NY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashJ, a brand-new cloud mining platform , is making cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise or financial resources. To celebrate its launch, HashJ is offering every new user an $18 sign-up bonus and $100 in welcome computing power, allowing them to start earning crypto immediately without any upfront investment or the need for expensive equipment. This special promotion means users can automatically earn $1 per day from the moment they sign up.

HashJ's mission is to remove the traditional barriers to crypto mining, such as high hardware costs, significant electricity bills, and complex technical setups. With HashJ, individuals worldwide can easily generate passive income by mining popular cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Users simply select a mining plan, and daily rewards are automatically deposited into their accounts.

“ We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the crypto economy," says a HashJ spokesperson. "Our platform simplifies the entire process, allowing users to start earning with just a few clicks from their phone or laptop, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with secure and transparent operations."





Key Features & Benefits:

$1 per day from the start. No deposit is required to begin mining.

No Equipment Needed: All mining operations are conducted on HashJ's remote servers, eliminating the need for users to purchase, set up, or maintain any hardware.

Daily Fixed Returns: Each mining contract offers clear, predictable daily earnings and total payouts, ensuring transparency with no hidden surprises.

Flexible Plans: Users can start with plans as low as $100 for a 2-day contract or choose longer, higher-earning options to suit their investment goals.

Zero Hidden Fees: HashJ is committed to transparency, with no setup, electricity, or maintenance fees. What you see is truly what you earn.

Multi-Coin Support: The platform supports deposits and withdrawals in various popular cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Referral Bonuses: Users can earn additional rewards by inviting friends, family, and followers to join the HashJ platform.

How It Works:

Sign Up: Create a free HashJ account in minutes and instantly receive your $18 bonus to begin earning without spending your own money. Pick a Contract: Choose from simple cloud mining plans based on your desired investment and duration, with clear expected returns. Start Earning: HashJ automatically mines for you, delivering daily crypto rewards that you can monitor and withdraw at your convenience.





About HashJ:

HashJ is a leading cloud mining company dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining accessible and straightforward for everyone. The company prides itself on its transparent platform, enabling users to earn passive income without requiring technical skills or expensive equipment. HashJ's core mission is to provide clear information on earnings and eliminate hidden fees, empowering individuals worldwide to confidently join the crypto mining space.

Furthermore, HashJ is committed to sustainability, powering its mining farms with clean, renewable energy to minimize environmental impact. Thanks to its secure system, user-friendly platform, flexible mining contracts, and 24/7 customer support, HashJ has rapidly expanded, serving millions of users across numerous countries.



Ready to start your crypto journey? Visit today to claim your $18 bonus and begin earning crypto rewards easily and confidently.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.