Bye-Bye, One-Directional Blending: Tribest’s Backspin Ushers In A Blending Breakthrough—Changing The Way We Blend

Anaheim, California, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribest, a leading provider of category-defining wellness appliances designed to make healthy living easy, proudly announces the launch of the Tribest Backspin — the world’s first Contra-Rotating Impact Blender. As the original inventor of the Personal Blender, Tribest once again redefines the blending experience—this time by changing the very mechanics of how blending works.

Since the invention of the electric blender over 100 years ago, blending technology has remained relatively stagnant. Despite upgrades to motor power, speed, and jar design—like adding textured 'speed bumps' to slow ingredients down—blenders still work the same way: a single fast-spinning blade causes food to spin with it. The blades are forced to chase down the food to make cuts, resulting in choppy blends and a lot of wasted energy.

The Tribest Backspin introduces a patented contra-rotating technology: a unique design where the blending blades spin in one direction while the container spins the food in the opposite direction. Consumers can elevate their culinary creations by using the Vacuum function to reduce oxidation in your blends.This revolutionary design creates head-on impacts while blending—a more effective process that delivers smoother textures and faster results while using half of the electricity.

“At Tribest, our mission has always been to make healthy living easier by creating tools that simplify wellness—without compromising on quality or nutrition, said Will Choi, Tribest’s CEO. “That passion led us to introduce the Personal Blender, which brought single-serving blending to the world and helped shape an entirely new category. Since then, we’ve continued to push the boundaries of what blending can do—from increasing power with our Dynapro Blender to preserving nutrients with our vacuum-powered system. Now, with the Backspin, we’re introducing the first true reinvention of blending mechanics in over 100 years. This industry-first design doesn’t just improve blending—it completely revolutionizes it. With our innovative contra-rotating impact technology, we’re solving the core inefficiencies of traditional blenders and making it easier than ever to nourish your body with integrity and ease.”

Unlike traditional or power blenders, the Tribest Backspin is a completely hands-free blender, intuitively designed to eliminate the need for manual intervention–no tamper, no lid hole and no more struggles getting frozen fruit or fibrous ingredients to blend. Providing a superior blending experience, consumers will be able to enjoy luscious sorbets, their favorite roasted nuts and spices into a smooth flavored nut butter, and even turn ice cubes into a snow-like shaved ice.

The Tribest Backspin Contra-Rotating Impact Blender is available now at an MSRP of $499.95 at www.tribest.com and through select online retailers. To learn more, visit Tribest’s website, follow along on social media, or explore product videos on the Tribest YouTube channel. For imagery, please see HERE.

Based out of Anaheim, California, Tribest Corporation has proudly spent over 35 years manufacturing high-quality appliances, carefully designed to make healthy living easy. Tribest aims to provide its customers with the latest innovations to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. Its products range from high-end juicers and blenders, to dehydrators, spiralizers, sprouters, nut milk makers, coffee appliances and more. To learn more about Tribest Corporation, visit www.tribest.com.

