Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Compass Diversified, Digimarc, Elevance, and West Pharmaceutical and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI), Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Class Period: May 1, 2024 - May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc., maintained unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable; (2) the irregularities and undisclosed details in Lugano Holdings, Inc.'s financial statements rendered the financial statements of the Company as a whole unreliable, and would require restatement; (3) the Company failed to maintain adequate internal controls related to its financial statements; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Class Period: May 3, 2024 - February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. A large commercial partner of Digimarc would not renew its contract on the same terms. As a result, the Company would renegotiate the large commercial contract. Based on this renegotiation, the Company’s subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Digimarc, investors suffered damages.

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Class Period: April 18, 2024, and October 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, with the Medicaid redetermination process nearly complete, defendants represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. While defendants acknowledged that Medicaid expenses were rising, they repeatedly assured investors that this was adequately reflected in Elevance’s guidance for the year. These representations were materially false or misleading. In truth, the redeterminations were causing the acuity and utilization of Elevance’s Medicaid members to rise significantly, as the members being removed from Medicaid programs were, on average, healthier than those who remained eligible for the programs. This shift was occurring to a degree that was not reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Class Period: February 16, 2023, - February 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2025

The West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West Pharmaceutical was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin High-Value Products portfolio; (ii) West Pharmaceutical’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to West Pharmaceutical’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; and (iii) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including West Pharmaceutical’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) contracts with long-standing customers.

The West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 13, 2025, West Pharmaceutical issued its 2025 revenue forecast in the range of $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion, significantly below expectations. According to the complaint, West Pharmaceutical attributed the disappointing guidance in part to Contract Manufacturing headwinds, including the loss of two major CGM customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next-generation devices because West Pharmaceutical “made the decision to not participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” The West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit further alleges that West Pharmaceutical also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector will become margin dilutive in 2025 due to lower pricing. On this news, the price of West Pharmaceutical’s stock fell more than 38%.

