Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drones Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 55 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in drones market size was valued at US$ 12.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 55 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$ 12.8 billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 55 billion Growth (CAGR) 19.4% during 2024-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2032 270 billion Leading End-Use Type Delivery & Logistics and Military & Defense Leading Application Type Surveillance & Monitoring Leading Technology Type Cloud-Based Drones Leading Product Type Hardware Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the AI in Drones Market:

The global AI in drones market is segmented based on end-use type, application type, technology type, product type, and region.

Based on end-use type –

The AI in drones market is segmented into agriculture, delivery & logistics, building & construction, general photography, energy, insurance, public safety, consumer, disaster relief & medical, military & defense, and other end-users.

The military & defense and delivery & logistics industries present significant growth opportunities for AI drones, driven by increasing automation, strategic investments, and the pursuit of greater efficiency. In logistics, companies are leveraging AI drones to enable faster, cost-effective deliveries while reducing reliance on traditional transportation networks.

driven by increasing automation, strategic investments, and the pursuit of greater efficiency. In logistics, companies are leveraging AI drones to enable faster, cost-effective deliveries while reducing reliance on traditional transportation networks. Simultaneously, global militaries are adopting AI drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and autonomous operations, enhancing mission effectiveness. Continued investment from both governments and private enterprises is fueling innovation, solidifying these sectors as key drivers of AI drone market expansion.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, and other applications.

The surveillance and monitoring application is witnessing rapid growth, and this surge is driven by rising security concerns, the need for real-time threat detection, and an increased focus on environmental monitoring. Urban areas are adopting AI-powered surveillance systems to enhance public safety and deter crime.

and this surge is driven by rising security concerns, the need for real-time threat detection, and an increased focus on environmental monitoring. Urban areas are adopting AI-powered surveillance systems to enhance public safety and deter crime. Meanwhile, governments and defense agencies are investing in autonomous drones for border surveillance and intelligence, while private firms are developing AI-based monitoring solutions for infrastructure and environmental conservation. Continuous advancements in AI, automation, and data analytics are further propelling this segment’s expansion.

Based on technology type –

The market is segmented into station-based drones, cloud-based drones, and hybrid drones.

Cloud-based drones offer the highest growth potential, driven by real-time data processing, scalability, AI integration, and rising demand across smart city surveillance, logistics, and large-scale monitoring operations.

Notably, the NYPD has deployed AI-powered drones for real-time urban monitoring and emergency response, enhancing public safety. Similarly, Ukraine’s military has effectively used cloud-based drones for battlefield surveillance, demonstrating their capability in wide-area operations and growing cross-industry adoption.

Based on product type –

The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

The hardware category offers the highest growth potential due to the development of AI-enabled, lightweight, and compact designs that enhance drone performance, boost efficiency, and drive broader adoption across various industries.

. Advancements in drone hardware, including AI components, lightweight materials, and compact designs, are significantly enhancing drone performance and efficiency, leading to increased adoption across various industries. For instance, the development of ultra-low-power modules like GAP9 Shield enables high-definition imaging and advanced obstacle avoidance in nano-drones, making them more capable and versatile.

Additionally, the integration of AI-specific chips allows drones to autonomously handle complex tasks, reducing the need for human intervention and expanding their applicability in sectors such as agriculture, surveillance, and logistics.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for AI in drones during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Driven by a combination of technological advancements, strong manufacturing capabilities, and supportive government initiatives.

A key factor contributing to this dominance is China's position as home to major industry players such as SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., a global leader in drone manufacturing.

The region benefits from robust R&D infrastructure and policy frameworks that promote innovation in drone technologies, further accelerating the adoption of AI-integrated unmanned aerial vehicles.

Additionally, the demand for AI-powered drones is rapidly expanding across diverse sectors in Asia-Pacific, including agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and infrastructure monitoring. These drones are being increasingly used to enhance operational efficiency, automate tasks, and improve data-driven decision-making. For example, in agriculture, AI drones help in crop health monitoring and precision spraying, while in public safety, they support real-time surveillance and emergency response. This widespread application of AI in drones is significantly contributing to the region’s market growth and technological leadership.



AI in Drones Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The market for AI-enabled drones is growing strongly with rising demand across industries, driven by innovation in automation, processing data in real time, and enhanced operating efficiency.

In monitoring and surveillance, AI-enabled drones are revolutionizing security, law enforcement, and disaster relief through real-time analysis, facial recognition, and automated threat alerting.

The delivery and logistics industry is also seeing fast adoption, with businesses using AI-enabled drones for last-mile delivery, route planning, and autonomous parcel sorting, cutting costs and enhancing efficiency.

In defense and military, AI is improving reconnaissance, target detection, and autonomous missions, enhancing decision-making, and minimizing risks to human personnel.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the AI in Drones Market:

The market is moderately consolidated, with leading players holding a significant share and primarily generating their revenue through hardware product offerings, which remain the core focus of their business strategies. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Skydio, Inc.

Ambarella, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

Skycatch, Inc.

Folio3 Software Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the AI in Drones Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



