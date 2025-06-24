Chang'an night gala offers cultural taste of Shaanxi in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of June 21, the Chang'an night gala, a cultural exchange event held by Xinhua News Agency and the Shaanxi Provincial Government, took place in Astana, Kazakhstan, as part of the China-Central Asia Cooperation and Development Forum and the third Silk Road International Communication Conference series.

Chang'an, a Chinese ancient capital city known as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, has witnessed the exchange and integration of civilizations over millennia. Today, Xi'an, Chang'an's modern-day Chinese counterpart, is the city with the most direct flight connections to Central Asian countries, fostering increasingly close cultural interactions.

At the event, Wu Jiang, a member of the CPC Xi'an Municipal Committee and head of the committee's publicity department, highlighted Xi'an's rich historical heritage and modern civilization.

He expressed hopes for extensive and in-depth exchanges with friends from the five Central Asian nations and looked forward to welcoming them as new partners in the city's development.

As the lights portraying Chang'an echoed the starlight of the grasslands in Astana, a canvas of cultural exchange gradually unfolded.

The live performance opened with instrumental music that showcased the fresh sounds of the ancient Silk Road. "Long Song of the Poetry Road: A Millennium Echo Between Chang'an and Central Asia" illustrated the charm of poetic art bridging time and space. The dance "Kazakh" depicted the intertwining of national cultural strength and beauty, while "Terracotta Light Show" highlighted the fusion of the Terracotta Warriors with modern technology. The song "Chang'an Waltz" brought the atmosphere to a climax.

A Silk Road cultural market was also set up on site, featuring welcoming drumming, Tang-style clothing experiences, interactive games, Fu brick tea ceremonies, distinctive cultural creations, and calligraphy performances.

Through showcasing Xi'an's intangible cultural heritage, specialty foods, and creative products, attendees experienced the elegance of the Tang Dynasty and deeply appreciated the charm of Xi'an, further enhancing cultural exchanges between the Chinese city and Central Asia.

The rich cultural heritage of the ancient city of Xi'an left attendees in awe.

Blova, the editor-in-chief of the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, remarked that the event was remarkable, with performers in traditional Chinese attire making a lasting impression. "Through participating in this event, I felt as if I completed a 'micro trip' to China, and I look forward to experiencing the charm of traditional Chinese culture in Xi'an in the future," she added.

The event was co-organized by Xinhua News Agency, the Shaanxi Provincial Government, and the Xi'an Municipal Government.

Source: Xi'an Municipal Government