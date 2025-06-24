XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Enters Final 5 Days with 75% of $VLT Tokens Claimed – Join $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance, the first fully decentralized index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger, today announced that its $VLT Presale has reached 75% of its total allocation, with only five days remaining before the offering closes. This rapid advance, from 60% to 75% in under a week, underscores mounting demand from both retail and institutional participants eager to secure their share of on-chain index fund innovation.

Why The Rush For $VLT Token?

Vaultro Finance transforms traditional portfolio strategies into an accessible, non-custodial experience. Instead of managing dozens of individual tokens, investors can now allocate XRP into thematic, tokenized funds covering sectors such as artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, stable assets, and top XRPL projects through a single transaction. Behind the scenes, Vaultro’s smart contracts and XRPL Hooks ensure every fund share remains fully backed by its underlying assets.

Live Dashboard Empowers Users

Since its launch, Vaultro’s intuitive dashboard has attracted thousands of users. New features include a streamlined fund creation wizard, real-time performance charts, and a portfolio comparison tool. These additions give both novices and seasoned investors transparent insight into fund composition, historical returns, and risk metrics—all executed directly on-chain for maximum trustlessness.

$VLT Token Utility Drives Growth

The native $VLT token is the key to Vaultro’s ecosystem. Holders gain exclusive rights to design and launch custom index funds, vote on protocol upgrades and featured fund listings, stake tokens to earn protocol-generated rewards, and enjoy a 50% discount on transaction fees when minting or rebalancing. This mix of governance power, yield opportunities, and cost savings has made $VLT one of XRPL’s most sought-after utility tokens.

Built-In 30% Listing Premium

Adding fuel to the FOMO, Vaultro Finance confirms that $VLT will debut on exchanges at a 30% premium to today’s presale rate. Contributors acquiring $VLT at 1 XRP for 8 VLT can expect to trade at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT upon listing—locking in immediate upside before the wider market steps in.

Last Chance to Participate

With just 25% of tokens remaining and five days left, the window for new investors is rapidly closing. To join:

Set up an XRP-native wallet (e.g., Xaman, FirstLedger).

Contribute a minimum of 200 XRP via the official presale portal at sale.vaultro.finance .



“Seeing $VLT leap from 60% to 75% sold in just days confirms that investors recognize the power of decentralized index funds,” said Vaultro Finance CEO. “With five days to go, there’s no time to hesitate, this is your last chance to join XRPL’s next DeFi breakthrough at presale pricing.”

About Vaultro Finance

Vaultro Finance delivers on-chain index fund investing on the XRP Ledger, blending traditional portfolio diversification with blockchain security and transparency. Powered by the $VLT token , Vaultro offers fund creation, governance, staking rewards, and fee discounts—all within a non-custodial, community-driven framework.

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b829503-3028-4dd3-80f7-17d1f36c184f