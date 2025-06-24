Zinemx Exchange Launches Multi-Functional Crypto Wallet to Enhance Asset Management

DENVER, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to crypto asset security reports, software vulnerabilities, forgotten passwords, lost devices, paper wallets destroyed in incidents like the Los Angeles wildfire, and unbacked data can all lead to asset loss. To address these issues, Zinemx Exchange has introduced an innovative wallet security solution. Zinemx Wallet supports multi-chain asset management, encrypted private key storage, and multi-factor authentication, providing a more secure and convenient crypto asset management service.

Multi-Chain Asset Management

Zinemx Wallet supports mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, and USDT, and is compatible with major token standards, allowing users to manage various crypto assets within a single wallet—eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms. The wallet features a built-in intelligent asset management system, enabling users to easily view asset allocation, transaction history, and real-time market data, helping investors manage and optimize their crypto portfolios more efficiently.

Encrypted Private Key Storage

To maximize user asset security, Zinemx Wallet employs local encrypted private key storage technology, ensuring that private keys are never stored on any centralized server, thereby eliminating the risk of hacking or data breaches. The wallet utilizes multi-party computation technology for private key sharding, so even if a device is lost, users can recover their assets through a recovery mechanism. The wallet also supports offline signing, ensuring transactions can be securely executed in offline environments and preventing assets from being stolen by malicious software or phishing attacks.

Expanding Web3 Applications

Zinemx Exchange plans to launch more crypto products, including decentralized identity, asset custody, and data analytics systems. Zinemx Wallet will further optimize cross-chain technology, improve asset transfer efficiency, and add more on-chain interaction features.

Zinemx Exchange is deepening its crypto financial ecosystem, striving to provide users with more comprehensive asset management solutions. Amid the rapid growth of the crypto asset market, Zinemx will continue to drive technological innovation, helping global users manage their crypto assets with ease and embrace the future of crypto finance.

Media contact: support@zinemx.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Zinemx Exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

