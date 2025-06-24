Inbolt – the pioneer in 3D vision and AI for robotic guidance – goes global as it expands into the US and Japan

DETROIT, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbolt , the Paris-based pioneer of real-time robot guidance solutions, is announcing its expansion into the US and Japan. The company plans to replicate the successful footprint it has established in the European market, where it powers computer vision-aided robots at major manufacturers, including Stellantis, Renault, Volkswagen, Ford, and Beko.

Powered by 3D vision and AI, Inbolt’s solution enables industrial robots, such as those from ABB, FANUC, and Universal Robots, to perceive production lines and adapt to real-world changes in industrial environments, just as humans would.

Currently deployed in over 50 factories worldwide, Inbolt has powered more than 20 million robot cycles in the first half of 2025 alone. Delivering performance up to 100 times faster than competitors, the company has enabled customers to achieve remarkable returns on automation, including reducing downtime by up to 97% and cutting part rejection rates by 80%.

“Manufacturers today don’t have the luxury of time. They need to launch new products quickly, respond to shifts in consumer demand overnight, and continue production without costly retooling. That level of agility starts with intelligent automation,” said Albane Dersey, co-founder and COO of Inbolt. “As we expand into the US and Japan, we’re partnering with manufacturers that see the strategic advantage in 3D vision and AI powering systems that evolve with demand, switch models in hours, and keep production moving.”

The entrance into the US and Japanese markets reflects the Paris-based startup’s strategy to accelerate its global expansion and tap into the growing demand for automation, ranked as the top strategic priority for 46% of global manufacturers over the next two years, according to Deloitte . Backed by its $17 million Series A funding round in 2024, Inbolt is launching local teams in the US and Japan and kicking off a hiring drive for robotics application engineers to support its next phase of growth.

The move to the US reflects America's growing commitment to reshoring, as it leads global efforts to bring manufacturing back to domestic soil and power automation. Inbolt is taking up residence in Newlab , an innovation centre for startups based in the country’s premier manufacturing hub for automotive and high-tech industries, Detroit, Michigan.

Meanwhile, Tokyo will be home to Inbolt in Japan as it aligns with the country’s appetite for being at the forefront of leading AI and automation technologies. It currently ranks third globally in R&D spending, making it a ripe market for the startup as it pursues the automotive and consumer electronics markets.

“Industrial robots that can see, think, and respond in real time are no longer optional — they’re essential,” Dersy continued. “But this is just the beginning. Our vision is a fully autonomous factory floor, where operations run 24/7 with zero downtime. This future of dark factories, powered by intelligent vision systems, is within reach. Because to build a factory that never stops, you need machines that can truly see, and that’s what Inbolt has brought to the global stage.”

About Inbolt

Inbolt is the pioneer of real-time robot guidance solutions, trusted by brands like Stellantis, Toyota, Beko, and Ford. Our system combines real-time 3D vision and AI, enabling robots to adapt on the fly to dynamic environments, such as moving lines or cluttered pallets. With the fastest refresh rate in the industry, Inbolt delivers precise part localization and real-time trajectory adjustments, even in challenging conditions. Our AI, trained on CAD models in under 5 minutes, integrates seamlessly with FANUC, ABB, KUKA, and Universal Robots, enabling scalable, flexible automation without costly sensors or rigid setups.



For more information, visit https://www.inbolt.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de7e2849-3ee6-4e6e-8b86-eb86add7557c