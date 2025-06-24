LLVision Launches Leion Hey2 AR Translation Glasses in Seoul, Breaking Language Barriers

SEOUL, KOREA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLVision, an international augmented reality (AR) company, unveiled its newest consumer product, the Leion Hey2 AR translation glasses, at a global launch event in Seoul. These lightweight glasses provide real-time AI translation in over 100 languages, enabling wearers to see live subtitles of spoken dialogue in their field of view. Within two hours of the debut, LLVision reported more than 10,000 pre-orders, highlighting strong demand worldwide.

Designed for everyday multilingual life, Leion Hey2 is ideal for scenarios like participating in international business meetings, global business traveling or oversea study. The device instantly overlays translated text in the user’s visual field, so they can converse naturally without looking down at a phone. LLVision’s tagline for the product is “Look up, speak out,” reflecting its mission to restore face-to-face communication across language barriers. “Everything we do is to bring communication back to what it should be — natural, human,” said Roy Lou, COO of LLVision.

At the Seoul event, Hey2 showcased its seamless performance in high accuracy, low lentancy and super long battery life. Behind the scenes, the system uses 360° spatial audio capture and advanced noise reduction to achieve up to 98% speech recognition accuracy even in noisy environments. In one highlight, LLVision’s founder and CEO Wu Fei spoke unscripted in Chinese to the international audience; attendees wearing Hey2 saw live English, Korean, and Japanese subtitles as he spoke, earning applause and demonstrating the device’s real-time translation capability. A fully integrated low-power system and portable charging case allow up to 8 hours of continuous use on a single charge (extendable to 96 hours with the case), which is nearly 3 times more than a benchmark in the AR industry.





Beyond translation, Leion Hey2 introduces Hey Agent, an onboard AI assistant. With a touch or voice command, Hey Agent can switch languages, take notes or reminders, check weather and finance updates, and auto-generate multi-language meeting summaries. This lightweight voice-activated helper brings LLVision’s advanced AR and AI expertise into everyday tasks, making the glasses a versatile smart device.

Despite its advanced features, Leion Hey2 maintains an ultra-lightweight design. The glasses weigh just 49 grams and incorporate state-of-the-art waveguide optics (lenses only 0.4 mm thick) to display high-contrast subtitles (up to 2500 nits brightness) even in bright daylight.

Recently, LLVision showcased Leion Hey2 at the “Accessibility for All Exhibition: Building an Inclusive Future” , held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva by the United Nations Office. Attendees experienced firsthand how this AR translation technology can drive social inclusion and break down communication barriers for people with disabilities.





Founded in 2014, LLVision is an international AR technology company with offices in Singapore and Beijing. With over 270 AR patents and a leading position in the enterprise AR market, the company has earned more than 180 industry awards. Its AR solutions include smart glasses for the hearing-impaired (winner of a UNESCO innovation award in 2022) and an AR maintenance platform cited alongside ChatGPT in Harvard Business Review’s 2024 technology trends. These achievements underscore LLVision’s vision of using AR and AI as a bridge for global understanding.





The Leion Hey2 translation glasses will begin shipping to consumers later in 2025. With this launch, LLVision is poised to make AR translation an everyday reality, enabling people everywhere to “hear” the world in their own languages.

Media contact

Brand Name : LEION Hey / LLVision

Contact Person: Roy LOU

Email: lousq@llvision.com

Tele: +65 98851629

Website: https://leion.llvision.com