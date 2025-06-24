$KAPPA Reaches 10,000 Holders After Launch on Bonkfun, Backed by $MANEKI Team

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind the $MANEKI memecoin has officially announced a major early milestone for their latest project, $KAPPA. Launched earlier this month on the Bonkfun platform, $KAPPA has surpassed 10,000 unique holders within its first few weeks, marking a strong start for the folklore-themed token rooted in Japanese mythology and digital culture.





Developed as a collaboration between the $MANEKI team and its longtime supporters, $KAPPA draws inspiration from the Japanese “kappa” — a legendary trickster creature — and the internet-famous Kappa emote. The project seeks to blend storytelling, community, and digital expression in a memecoin format native to the Solana ecosystem.

The project launched on Bonkfun, one of the fastest-growing memecoin platforms, and is backed by the BONK community. Since its debut, $KAPPA has been listed on MEXC, CoinGecko, and CoinMarketCap, and is verified on Jupiter Aggregator, providing wide accessibility for new users. Billboards featuring $KAPPA have also appeared in several cities as part of the team’s community-driven awareness campaign.

“With $KAPPA, we wanted to create something that unfolds slowly — building trust and intrigue through narrative, not hype,” said a spokesperson for the team. “We’re thrilled to see so much early support, and we look forward to growing this alongside the Solana community.”

Unlike typical memecoins, $KAPPA did not rely on VC funding, influencer presales, or large team allocations. Instead, it adopted a fair and transparent launch model, designed to prioritize community engagement and decentralized growth.

The founding team previously launched $MANEKI, which reached a $270 million market cap and partnered with football clubs such as Napoli SC and Sheffield United, even appearing on a Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and at the NYSE trading floor. With $KAPPA, they’ve shifted toward a more gradual, story-driven approach.

The early traction signals growing interest in culturally infused tokens and signals that $KAPPA may be carving out a unique position within the memecoin space.

For ongoing updates, visit https://kappameme.com or follow @kappaticker on X.

Media Contact:

KAPPA

team@kappameme.com

https://kappameme.com

X (Twitter): @kappaticker

7424 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c015bb6-b86f-4d6d-8030-27924dbb24f3