SMCP - Update on the forced proceeding of the related shares June 2025

Press release - Paris, June 24th, 2025

Information on the proceedings in relation to the transfer of 15.5% of the share capital of SMCP

SMCP has been informed by a notice issued by GLAS SAS (London Branch) (“GLAS”), trustee of the exchangeable bonds issued by European TopSoho (ETS), that the legal proceedings initiated by GLAS in October 2024 in Singapore are progressing and that a substantive hearing will take place on July 2nd, 2025.

As a reminder, these proceedings aim at obtaining the return of the 15.5% stake in SMCP to ETS, following the cancellation of its sale to Dynamic Treasure Group Ltd decided by the English courts in July 2024.

Moreover, the Singaporean courts definitively rejected in May 2025 the appeal lodged by Wuhu Ruyi Xinbo Investment Partnership, a company related to Shandong Ruyi, which claimed to have rights over this stake; this was Xinbo’s final avenue of appeal there.

