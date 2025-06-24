Defiance Launches First Mover Single-Stock Leverage ETFs: IONZ (2X Short IONQ), OKLL (2X Long OKLO), and SOUX (2X Long SOUN)

MIAMI, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is excited to introduce a new suite of first mover single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs. Defiance’s single-stock leveraged ETFs empower retail investors by providing access to leverage without the need for a margin account, offering leverage within an ETF wrapper. IONZ aims to deliver -200% short daily targeted exposure to IonQ, while OKLL and SOUX seek to provide 200% long daily targeted exposure to Oklo and SoundHound AI, respectively.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF (Ticker: IONZ)

Investment Objective: Seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that are -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of IonQ Inc.

Seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that are -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of IonQ Inc. Company Profile: IonQ Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, developing hardware and providing cloud-based access to quantum systems.

IonQ Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, developing hardware and providing cloud-based access to quantum systems. Intended Use: Designed for traders with a short-term bearish outlook on IONQ, aiming to profit from declines in its share price.



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF (Ticker: OKLL)

Investment Objective: Seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that are 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Oklo Inc.

Seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that are 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Oklo Inc. Company Profile: Oklo Inc. specializes in designing and developing advanced fission power systems and used fuel recycling technologies.

Oklo Inc. specializes in designing and developing advanced fission power systems and used fuel recycling technologies. Intended Use: Tailored for investors seeking short-term leveraged bullish exposure to OKLO’s share price growth.



Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF (Ticker: SOUX)

Investment Objective: Seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that are 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of SoundHound AI, Inc.

Seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that are 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of SoundHound AI, Inc. Company Profile: SoundHound AI, Inc. provides voice AI technology for industries such as automotive and IoT.

SoundHound AI, Inc. provides voice AI technology for industries such as automotive and IoT. Intended Use: Created for traders seeking leveraged bullish exposure to SOUN’s daily share price increases.



For more information, please visit https://defianceetfs.com/ .

An investment in IONZ, OKLL, or SOUX is not an investment in IonQ Inc., Oklo Inc., or SoundHound AI, Inc., respectively.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Funds pursue daily leveraged or inverse leveraged investment objectives, which means that they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage or short strategies because the Funds magnify the performance (or inverse performance) of the Underlying Securities. The Funds are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged or inverse leveraged (±2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and short exposure, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the Underlying Securities’ performance is flat, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if the Underlying Securities’ performance moves in the expected direction over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is a leader in ETF innovation, focusing on thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our pioneering leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies without a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Indirect Investment & Issuer Affiliation Risk

The Funds invest in swap contracts and options that are based on the share prices of IonQ Inc. (IONQ), Oklo Inc. (OKLO), and SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN). This subjects each Fund to certain of the same risks as if it held or shorted shares of the underlying company, even though it does not. IONQ, OKLO, and SOUN are not affiliated with the Trust, the Funds, or the Adviser, and are not involved with these offerings in any way.

Trading & Volatility Risk

The trading prices of IONQ, OKLO, and SOUN may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations due to market conditions, investor sentiment, company-specific developments, or external factors such as regulatory announcements or industry changes.

Performance Risk

Each underlying company may fail to meet—or in IONQ’s case, exceed—publicly announced expectations or performance guidelines.

Industry and Business Model Risks

SOUN operates in the software and AI industries, which are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change, pricing pressure, and product obsolescence. SOUN has experienced substantial net losses and negative cash flows, with no assurance of future profitability.



operates in the software and AI industries, which are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change, pricing pressure, and product obsolescence. SOUN has experienced substantial net losses and negative cash flows, with no assurance of future profitability. OKLO operates in the nuclear energy and electric utilities sectors. Its success depends on the development of advanced fission powerhouses and fuel recycling capabilities. OKLO has not yet constructed any commercial powerhouses or entered binding customer contracts.

IONQ is part of the emerging quantum computing industry. As the sector develops, IONQ’s progress in technological advancements, contract acquisition, or broader adoption could contribute to upward pressure on its stock price—posing a risk to short-exposure strategies like those used in IONZ.



Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from ±200% of the Underlying Security’s performance, before fees and expenses.

Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of inverse correlation to the Underlying Security and therefore achieve its daily inverse investment objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. The Fund could theoretically lose an amount greater than its net assets in the event the share price of the Underlying Security declines more than 50%. Leverage will also have the effect of magnifying any differences in the Fund performance’s correlation with the Underlying security’s share price.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in derivatives which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

